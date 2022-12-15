 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
M: Cece Kreh, senior, Marquette

Cece Kreh, Marquette

Cece Kreh, Marquette field hockey

Scored 13 goals and added 13 assists to help Mustangs earn a 12-7 record, their best mark since 2017. Co-Player of the Year in the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool, Kreh collected 13 points to lead Marquette to the Lafayette Tournament title to open the season and notched a goal and an assist in a 3-1 postseason win over Edwardsville. She placed among the area's top 12 in goals, assists and points after earning conference defensive player of the year as a junior.

