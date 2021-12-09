 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
M/D: Brecken Calcari, senior, MICDS
0 comments

M/D: Brecken Calcari, senior, MICDS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brecken Calcari, MICDS

Brecken Calcari, MICDS field hockey

An entrepreneur with her own bakery business, Calcari’s stick was aflame during the playoffs. The University of New Hampshire signee scored five of her seven goals during the postseason, helping the Rams reach the title game for the fourth time in five years. Her eight assists ranked second on the team, and her defensive leadership helped MICDS earn at least 15 wins for the ninth time since 2012.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News