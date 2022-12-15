 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
M/D: Ella Anthon, junior, Villa Duchesne

Scored seven goals and added five assists as a defensive-minded midfielder. Anthon spoiled opposing rushes and quickly transferred them to offense to help Villa Duchesne claim its third successive state title. She scored a game-winner against Parkway West and two goals against St. Dominic.

