M/D: Ella Anthon, junior, Villa Duchesne

Scored seven goals and added five assists as a defensive-minded midfielder. Anthon spoiled opposing rushes and quickly transferred them to offense to help Villa Duchesne claim its third successive state title. She scored a game-winner against Parkway West and two goals against St. Dominic.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today