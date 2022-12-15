M/D: Maddie Farroll, senior, Cor Jesu

Captained a Chargers team to a 14-4 record and state semifinal berth. With excellent stick skill and calm leadership, Farroll helped Cor Jesu yield only 13 goals while not surrendering more than two in any game.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today