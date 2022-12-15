 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
M/D: Maddie Farroll, senior, Cor Jesu

Captained a Chargers team to a 14-4 record and state semifinal berth. With excellent stick skill and calm leadership, Farroll helped Cor Jesu yield only 13 goals while not surrendering more than two in any game.

