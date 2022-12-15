M: Elena Kellogg, senior, United

Compiled 11 goals, eight assists and 30 points, earning Suburban Conference Green Pool offensive player of the year. Scored twice in wins over Pattonville and Clayton and deftly controlled the midfield for United, winners of the Mike Winkelmann Spirit of the Game Award.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today