M: Elena Kellogg, senior, United

Compiled 11 goals, eight assists and 30 points, earning Suburban Conference Green Pool offensive player of the year. Scored twice in wins over Pattonville and Clayton and deftly controlled the midfield for United, winners of the Mike Winkelmann Spirit of the Game Award.

