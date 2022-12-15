 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

M: Ella Etherington, junior, MICDS

  • 0

Led Rams with 20 assists as a playmaking center midfielder. Etherington scored six goals, including game-winners against Westminster, Nerinx Hall and Pembroke Hill and contributed an assist in 13 of 19 games in helping MICDS recover from an 0-4-1 start to finish the season with a 9-9-1 record and state quarterfinal appearance.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News