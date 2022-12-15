M: Ella Etherington, junior, MICDS

Led Rams with 20 assists as a playmaking center midfielder. Etherington scored six goals, including game-winners against Westminster, Nerinx Hall and Pembroke Hill and contributed an assist in 13 of 19 games in helping MICDS recover from an 0-4-1 start to finish the season with a 9-9-1 record and state quarterfinal appearance.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today