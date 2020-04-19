M: Emily Adamson, MICDS

Graduation year: 2015
The 2013 All-Metro player of the year, Adamson scored 18 goals in both her junior and senior seasons, including two in the 2013 title game as MICDS began a string of three successive Midwest Tournament championships. She led the area with 35 assists as a junior and she brought those passing skills to Wake Forest University where she assisted on the game-winning goal in double overtime to send the Demon Deacons to the NCAA final four in 2018.
