M: Esther Pottebaum, senior, John Burroughs

Scored nine goals and added 12 assists for the state runner-up Bombers. A dynamic playmaker, Pottebaum moved to a left midfield position and served as the catalyst for a John Burroughs attack that averaged 3.6 goals per game and earned the No. 1 overall seed in the Midwest Tournament. She tallied at least one point in 14 games, including a six-point effort in a playoff victory over Lafayette. Signed with Stanford.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today