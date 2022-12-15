M: Esther Pottebaum, senior, John Burroughs

Scored nine goals and added 12 assists for the state runner-up Bombers. A dynamic playmaker, Pottebaum moved to a left midfield position and served as the catalyst for a John Burroughs attack that averaged 3.6 goals per game and earned the No. 1 overall seed in the Midwest Tournament. She tallied at least one point in 14 games, including a six-point effort in a playoff victory over Lafayette. Signed with Stanford.