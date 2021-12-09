M: Georgia Leary, junior, Villa Duchesne

With exceptional field vision and deft passing touch, Leary led the area with 27 assists. She dished out seven assists during the Saints’ postseason run and scored the game-winning goals in both the quarterfinal and state championship games. Leary ranked second in the area with 57 points and accumulated at least one point in 21 of 24 games, helping Villa Duchesne to a fourth state title in five seasons.
