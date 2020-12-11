 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
M: Grace Pottebaum, junior, John Burroughs
0 comments

M: Grace Pottebaum, junior, John Burroughs

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Grace Pottebaum, John Burroughs

Grace Pottebaum, John Burroughs field hockey

A two-way player who excelled end line to end line, Pottebaum dished out four assists and scored four goals, including the game-winner in a 3-2 quarterfinal victory against Nerinx Hall. Her fearlessness as a flyer on defensive corners helped the Bombers hold Villa Duchesne without a goal in 15 corner opportunities in John Burroughs’ first championship game appearance in 10 seasons. She has committed to play at the University of North Carolina.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports