M: Grace Pottebaum, junior, John Burroughs

A two-way player who excelled end line to end line, Pottebaum dished out four assists and scored four goals, including the game-winner in a 3-2 quarterfinal victory against Nerinx Hall. Her fearlessness as a flyer on defensive corners helped the Bombers hold Villa Duchesne without a goal in 15 corner opportunities in John Burroughs’ first championship game appearance in 10 seasons. She has committed to play at the University of North Carolina.
