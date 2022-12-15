M: Hannah Brown, senior, Villa Duchesne

Scored six goals and added nine assists for the state champion Saints. Brown scored twice against both MICDS and Cor Jesu and netted opening goal in a 4-0 victory against John Burroughs in the state title game.
