M: Josie Naeger, junior, Ursuline

Led the state quarterfinalist Bears with 10 goals, 11 assists and 31 points. Naeger seamlessly switched mid-game from forward to midfield and had a gift for clearing balls off the goal line to secure victory in the final minutes. She scored a hat trick against Lutheran South and delivered a highlight-reel, air-dribbling goal to win a 1v1 penalty shootout against Nerinx Hall. Verbally committed to Indiana University.