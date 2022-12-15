M: Josie Naeger, junior, Ursuline

Led the state quarterfinalist Bears with 10 goals, 11 assists and 31 points. Naeger seamlessly switched mid-game from forward to midfield and had a gift for clearing balls off the goal line to secure victory in the final minutes. She scored a hat trick against Lutheran South and delivered a highlight-reel, air-dribbling goal to win a 1v1 penalty shootout against Nerinx Hall. Verbally committed to Indiana University.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today