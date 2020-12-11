 Skip to main content
M: Kate Oliver, junior, MICDS
A lover of mathematics, Oliver expertly visualized the angles from both the midfield and forward positions, equating to eight goals and four assists. She had a playoff hat trick against Clayton, scored twice against both Cor Jesu and Nerinx Hall and used her exceptional quickness and stick skills to help MICDS sum up its season in the Midwest Tournament semifinals. She recently committed to continue her playing career at Harvard University.

