 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

M: Katie Crump, sophomore, Villa Duchesne

  • 0

Scored nine goals and added 23 assists for state champion Saints. Crump excelled against top competition, scoring the game-winner in a 3-2 victory against Illinois state champion New Trier, collecting three assists in a 4-3 win over Kentucky state champion Louisville Assumption and netting crucial goals in the state semifinal and championship games.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News