M: Meghan Conroy, Lafayette

Graduation year: 2018
Conroy scored 48 goals and added 76 assists in a career that solidified her as one of the best players to wear a Lafayette uniform. As a junior, she led the area with 30 assists and led the Lancers to the Midwest Tournament semifinal round. Her 28 goals and 23 assists as a senior placed her as the second leading scorer in the area and earned her the title of 2017 player of the year. She is currently playing at the University of Iowa.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.