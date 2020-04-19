M: Meghan Conroy, Lafayette
Meghan Conroy, Lafayette field hockey

Meghan Conroy, Lafayette

Meghan Conroy, Lafayette field hockey

Graduation year: 2018

Conroy scored 48 goals and added 76 assists in a career that solidified her as one of the best players to wear a Lafayette uniform. As a junior, she led the area with 30 assists and led the Lancers to the Midwest Tournament semifinal round. Her 28 goals and 23 assists as a senior placed her as the second leading scorer in the area and earned her the title of 2017 player of the year. She is currently playing at the University of Iowa.

