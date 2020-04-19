M: Mia Duchars, MICDS
Mia Duchars, MICDS field hockey

Graduation year: 2020

A two-time Metro League player of the year, Duchars’ excellent play guided MICDS to three successive Midwest Tournament championship game appearances. She scored 34 goals and added 66 assists in a high school career that involved an invitation to practice with the U.S. Under-17 national team. As a senior captain, she dished out four assists in the semifinal round and was a dominant force in the championship game, guiding the Rams to the 2019 title. She has signed to play for the University of Louisville.

