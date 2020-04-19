M: Mia Duchars, MICDS

Graduation year: 2020
A two-time Metro League player of the year, Duchars’ excellent play guided MICDS to three successive Midwest Tournament championship game appearances. She scored 34 goals and added 66 assists in a high school career that involved an invitation to practice with the U.S. Under-17 national team. As a senior captain, she dished out four assists in the semifinal round and was a dominant force in the championship game, guiding the Rams to the 2019 title. She has signed to play for the University of Louisville.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.