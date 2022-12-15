 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
M: Olivia Goeke, senior, Ladue

Olivia Goeke, Ladue

Olivia Goeke, Ladue field hockey

Scored 17 goals, including five-game winners, for a Rams team that earned a 12-7-1 record and reached the state quarterfinals. The Suburban Yellow Conference co-player of the year, Goeke netted multiple goals in five games, adding prolific scorer to an already outstanding skill set that made her a four-year starting midfielder. Signed with Davidson.

