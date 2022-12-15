M: Olivia Goeke, senior, Ladue

Scored 17 goals, including five-game winners, for a Rams team that earned a 12-7-1 record and reached the state quarterfinals. The Suburban Yellow Conference co-player of the year, Goeke netted multiple goals in five games, adding prolific scorer to an already outstanding skill set that made her a four-year starting midfielder. Signed with Davidson.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today