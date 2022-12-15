M: Ruby Nadin, senior, Clayton

Led Greyhounds with 14 goals, seven assists and 35 points, earning Suburban Conference Red Pool player of the year honors. Nadin controlled the midfield, rushed on defensive corners and figured in on 68 percent of the goals scored by Clayton, including hat tricks against Pattonville and Barat and a two-goal performance against Westminster.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today