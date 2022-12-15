 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
M: Ruby Nadin, senior, Clayton

  • 0

Led Greyhounds with 14 goals, seven assists and 35 points, earning Suburban Conference Red Pool player of the year honors. Nadin controlled the midfield, rushed on defensive corners and figured in on 68 percent of the goals scored by Clayton, including hat tricks against Pattonville and Barat and a two-goal performance against Westminster.

