The successful advancement of the ball often seemed impossible when Keefer was patrolling the midfield. Utilizing outstanding stick skill and vision, Keefer scored 14 goals and dished out 22 assists for the Midwest Tournament runner-up Saints.
Most popular
-
CBC rolls past SLUH to win first of four home games this season
-
Notebook: Lutheran North football team loses Twitter privileges, wins state; Valle, Webb City claim 15th titles
-
Taylor helps Collinsville muscle past East St. Louis in early-season SWC showdown
-
Area girls basketball rankings, Week 1
-
Vazzana cherishes bigger role, helps Incarnate Word knock off Lutheran North