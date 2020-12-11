 Skip to main content
M: Suzy Keefer, senior, Villa Duchesne
The quarterback of a Saints’ team that captured its third championship in four seasons, Keefer scored 11 goals and added 15 assists, joining Tkachuk and Edwards in the top five in area scoring. Her outstanding defensive skill and field vision set up numerous goals, including the overtime game-winner in the Midwest Tournament championship game to clinch the third championship in four seasons for Villa Duchesne.

