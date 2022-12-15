 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
M: Tess Reed, senior, Visitation

Tess Reed, Visitation

Tess Reed, Visitation field hockey

Scored 12 goals and added 19 assists for a Vivettes team that went 12-5 and reached state quarterfinals. An All-Midwest Region selection by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association, Reed combined outstanding stick skill, great field vision and calm demeanor to tally at least three points in nine games, including five-point performances against MICDS and Lindbergh and an eight-point explosion against Whitfield. Signed with Iowa.

