Player of the decade: Kate Barber, Lafayette
Kate Barber, Lafayette field hockey

Graduation year: 2013

The 2011 All-Metro player of the year, Barber scored 92 goals and dished out 135 assists in a stellar four-year career. She led the area in assists all four seasons, and as a junior, led Lafayette to the only Midwest Tournament championship won by a Missouri public school in the last 38 years. Barber went on to star at Indiana University, earning All-American first team status. As a senior, she set single-season team records in both goals (18) and assists (40) for the Hoosiers.

