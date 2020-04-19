Player of the decade: Kate Barber, Lafayette

Graduation year: 2013
The 2011 All-Metro player of the year, Barber scored 92 goals and dished out 135 assists in a stellar four-year career. She led the area in assists all four seasons, and as a junior, led Lafayette to the only Midwest Tournament championship won by a Missouri public school in the last 38 years. Barber went on to star at Indiana University, earning All-American first team status. As a senior, she set single-season team records in both goals (18) and assists (40) for the Hoosiers.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.