All-Decade football defense spotlight: From middle linebacker to lawyer, Meehan always embraced the grind

“That was the end of a person I’d been from seventh grade to 23,” said Meehan, now 27 years old.

To take football away from Meehan is to take malts from Crown Candy or free beer from Grant’s Farm. It didn’t make up the whole of him, but it was big. He had dedicated his life to it. He never gave up on football even as football did its damnedest to give up on him.

Selected as the Post-Dispatch All-Metro defensive player of the year in 2009 and 2010, Meehan — the defensive player of the decade — was unable to convince college football programs he had what it took to be successful. He made his first start for Webster Groves at Eureka in the third game of his freshman season. As a sophomore he was named a team captain.