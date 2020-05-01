You are the owner of this article.
All-Decade football defense spotlight: From middle linebacker to lawyer, Meehan always embraced the grind
All-Decade football defense spotlight: From middle linebacker to lawyer, Meehan always embraced the grind

Jason Meehan found sanctuary behind the wheel of a 1997 Honda Prelude.

All black with tinted windows, it sat low and hugged the road. It was used with somewhere around 100,000 miles on it when his mother bought it for him during his sophomore year at Webster Groves High. Meehan babied his “Black Pearl.” He upgraded the stereo and installed two subwoofers. The coupe’s plush interior was kept spotless.

“Nobody could leave anything in my car,” Meehan said. “Every time I sat in that car I was happy.”

He loved it — until the day he was cut out of it.

Four days after his last college football game and two days after Christmas, Meehan was returning to St. Louis. He exited Interstate 70 near Columbia and was broadsided as he crossed onto Highway 40.

The only thing between Meehan and a speeding Mustang was the driver’s side door. The first responders had to break out the windows and remove the door to pull the 6-foot-2 and 255-pound Meehan from the wreckage.

He escaped the gruesome scene with a dislocated pelvis but lost two loves that night.

His Prelude, which whisked him to and from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb safely for four years, and football, the game that helped mold him into the man he has become.

“That was the end of a person I’d been from seventh grade to 23,” said Meehan, now 27 years old.

To take football away from Meehan is to take malts from Crown Candy or free beer from Grant’s Farm. It didn’t make up the whole of him, but it was big. He had dedicated his life to it. He never gave up on football even as football did its damnedest to give up on him.

Jason Meehan, Webster Groves

November 20, 2009 -- Webster Groves linebacker Jason Meehan celebrates after recording a safety in third quarter action during a Class 5 semifinal game between Webster Groves and Parkway North at Parkway North High School in St. Louis, Mo. Chris Lee clee@post-dispatch.com

Selected as the Post-Dispatch All-Metro defensive player of the year in 2009 and 2010, Meehan — the defensive player of the decade — was unable to convince college football programs he had what it took to be successful. He made his first start for Webster Groves at Eureka in the third game of his freshman season. As a sophomore he was named a team captain.

At middle linebacker, he led the Statesmen as they won 27 consecutive games, the 2009 Class 5 state championship and finished as the 2010 runner-up. Meehan was the heart and soul of that defense. As a junior he finished with 145 tackles, six sacks and four interceptions. As a senior he was even better with an area-best 177 tackles, 10 sacks and five interceptions. He caught nine passes as a tight end that season, never more than one in a game, and turned them into 413 yards and five touchdowns. Among the highlights was an 84-yard scoring scamper at Kirkwood in the first playoff meeting between the bitter rivals and a 28-0 state semifinal win for the Statesmen.  

Meehan terrorized opponents with a physicality he began to harness in middle school. In seventh grade he gave up junk food and soda. He worked out every day. He couldn’t afford a speed ladder so he used masking tape and laid one down on the floor of his basement. It remained there until he went off to college. He ran laps around the block and sprinted in the streets.

“I wanted to be great,” Meehan said. “You put in work like that, you get rewarded.”

When he arrived at Webster Groves the weight room was dark and dank. A trash can was deployed to catch rain water when the roof leaked. It was spartan, unwelcoming and his home away from home. If it was good enough for Adrian Clayborn, it was good enough for him.

“(Jason) played with a little bit of a nasty streak,” Cliff Ice said. “If he had the chance to hit you he was going to hit you. If it was between making an interception and hitting the wide receiver, he’d hit the wide receiver. Jason had that mentality.”

Ice had his share of talented standouts as Webster Groves’ football coach from 1999 to 2019. Meehan was among the best.

“Jason came to work every day. He was on every day,” Ice said. “He never played bad, never practiced bad. He never had a bad day.”

Ice told that to every college coach who crossed his path. It fell on deaf ears. Meehan finished his senior season without a single college scholarship offer.

It didn’t matter that Meehan burned countless DVDs of his highlight tape and sent them to colleges from coast to coast. It didn’t matter that he talked on the phone with every program that was willing to speak with him. It didn’t matter he voluntarily took prerequisite classes in summer school to free up his schedule for more rigorous courses during the school year.

What mattered, they told Ice, was his 40-yard dash time wasn’t fast enough and his hips weren’t flexible enough.

“It’s the biggest mystery of my coaching career,” Ice said.

Weeks after the 2010 state championship game, Eastern Michigan extended Meehan his first offer. Shortly after, Northern Illinois hired Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator, Dave Doeren, as its coach. Meehan was on Doeren’s radar at Wisconsin even if he couldn’t offer him a scholarship. When he took over at Northern Illinois, one of the first players he offered was Meehan.

“It was a blessing to go play Division I ball,” Meehan said.

Doeren gave Meehan an opportunity, but it came without bells and whistles. It was not a ticket to paradise. It was an invitation to “the hard way,” a slogan still embraced by the Huskies football program.

“I went to the coal mine, the cornfields of DeKalb,” Meehan said. “That’s where you go with a chip on your shoulder. I was surrounded by guys who wanted to work.”

Meehan’s impact was immediate. He was the only freshman on the defense to earn a letter. As a sophomore he helped Northern Illinois become the first Mid-American Conference team to earn a Bowl Championship Series berth when it played Florida State in the Orange Bowl. He led the team in sacks as a junior and senior. In Meehan’s four seasons, Northern Illinois played in four MAC championship games and four bowl games. After his senior season he was named the team’s most valuable defensive player. The trophy commemorating it was broken in half when his precious Prelude was totaled.

The accident robbed Meehan of the chance to show his abilities to potential suitors in the National Football League. He didn’t get to participate in a pro day at Northern Illinois. There were no camps or workouts. He was off his feet for two weeks.

“It was baby steps to walk again,” Meehan said.

It was late June before he could jog.

Meehan returned to DeKalb near the end of February, still recovering, to put the finishing touches on his final semester. While he was there he was offered an academic scholarship to the University of Wisconsin Law School.

“You have to love the kid whose fall back plan is law school,” Ice said with a chuckle.

It was Meehan’s dream school, but he wasn’t quite ready to give up on football. He asked for and was granted a deferment. Meehan graduated from Northern Illinois, returned to St. Louis and continued rehabilitating. As the days turned into weeks, he knew his time playing football was over.

“I realized I didn’t have a shot,” Meehan said. “I have no doubt I made the right decision.”

Meehan attorney

Jason Meehan at his swearing-in ceremony at the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Photo provided. 

Meehan spent the 2015-16 school year as an assistant coach with the Webster Groves football and boys basketball teams. He was a three-year starter for coach Jay Blossom’s basketball team and the only freshman to play for the 2008 state championship team.

“I loved having him when he helped us coach,” former Webster Groves football and basketball assistant coach Scott Stallcup said. “It’s good when you’ve had someone who’s gone through it.”

When his deferment was up, Meehan poured himself into law school. The years he spent playing football gave him the knowledge nothing he would see in the classroom could overwhelm him.

“There’s no grind I can’t endure. There’s no amount of hard work I can’t endure,” Meehan said. “I’m willing to work as hard as everyone here.”

Meehan graduated from Wisconsin last May. He’s currently practicing law for the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office in Milwaukee. He’s expected to carry a case load of 400 misdemeanors in a year and is assisting on some felony cases. His father, Justin, and his brother, John, are attorneys in St. Louis.

Meehan was inspired by his father and brother. He saw the difference his father made in every day people’s lives and wants to emulate that. It’s why he’s defending those who can’t afford to hire someone to defend them.

“I wanted to do this work to help people above all,” Meehan said. “I felt this job would suit me well. Football comes into my life with all the lessons I learned. There’s no cutting corners.”

