All-Decade football defense spotlight: From middle linebacker to lawyer, Meehan always embraced the grind

Jason Meehan found sanctuary behind the wheel of a 1997 Honda Prelude.
All black with tinted windows, it sat low and hugged the road. It was used with somewhere around 100,000 miles on it when his mother bought it for him during his sophomore year at Webster Groves High. Meehan babied his “Black Pearl.” He upgraded the stereo and installed two subwoofers. The coupe’s plush interior was kept spotless.
“Nobody could leave anything in my car,” Meehan said. “Every time I sat in that car I was happy.”
He loved it — until the day he was cut out of it.
Four days after his last college football game and two days after Christmas, Meehan was returning to St. Louis. He exited Interstate 70 near Columbia and was broadsided as he crossed onto Highway 40.
The only thing between Meehan and a speeding Mustang was the driver’s side door. The first responders had to break out the windows and remove the door to pull the 6-foot-2 and 255-pound Meehan from the wreckage.
He escaped the gruesome scene with a dislocated pelvis but lost two loves that night.
His Prelude, which whisked him to and from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb safely for four years, and football, the game that helped mold him into the man he has become.
“That was the end of a person I’d been from seventh grade to 23,” said Meehan, now 27 years old.
To take football away from Meehan is to take malts from Crown Candy or free beer from Grant’s Farm. It didn’t make up the whole of him, but it was big. He had dedicated his life to it. He never gave up on football even as football did its damnedest to give up on him.
Selected as the Post-Dispatch All-Metro defensive player of the year in 2009 and 2010, Meehan — the defensive player of the decade — was unable to convince college football programs he had what it took to be successful. He made his first start for Webster Groves at Eureka in the third game of his freshman season. As a sophomore he was named a team captain.
At middle linebacker, he led the Statesmen as they won 27 consecutive games, the 2009 Class 5 state championship and finished as the 2010 runner-up. Meehan was the heart and soul of that defense. As a junior he finished with 145 tackles, six sacks and four interceptions. As a senior he was even better with an area-best 177 tackles, 10 sacks and five interceptions. He caught nine passes as a tight end that season, never more than one in a game, and turned them into 413 yards and five touchdowns. Among the highlights was an 84-yard scoring scamper at Kirkwood in the first playoff meeting between the bitter rivals and a 28-0 state semifinal win for the Statesmen.
Meehan terrorized opponents with a physicality he began to harness in middle school. In seventh grade he gave up junk food and soda. He worked out every day. He couldn’t afford a speed ladder so he used masking tape and laid one down on the floor of his basement. It remained there until he went off to college. He ran laps around the block and sprinted in the streets.
“I wanted to be great,” Meehan said. “You put in work like that, you get rewarded.”
When he arrived at Webster Groves the weight room was dark and dank. A trash can was deployed to catch rain water when the roof leaked. It was spartan, unwelcoming and his home away from home. If it was good enough for Adrian Clayborn, it was good enough for him.
“(Jason) played with a little bit of a nasty streak,” Cliff Ice said. “If he had the chance to hit you he was going to hit you. If it was between making an interception and hitting the wide receiver, he’d hit the wide receiver. Jason had that mentality.”
Ice had his share of talented standouts as Webster Groves’ football coach from 1999 to 2019. Meehan was among the best.
“Jason came to work every day. He was on every day,” Ice said. “He never played bad, never practiced bad. He never had a bad day.”
Ice told that to every college coach who crossed his path. It fell on deaf ears. Meehan finished his senior season without a single college scholarship offer.
It didn’t matter that Meehan burned countless DVDs of his highlight tape and sent them to colleges from coast to coast. It didn’t matter that he talked on the phone with every program that was willing to speak with him. It didn’t matter he voluntarily took prerequisite classes in summer school to free up his schedule for more rigorous courses during the school year.
What mattered, they told Ice, was his 40-yard dash time wasn’t fast enough and his hips weren’t flexible enough.
“It’s the biggest mystery of my coaching career,” Ice said.
Weeks after the 2010 state championship game, Eastern Michigan extended Meehan his first offer. Shortly after, Northern Illinois hired Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator, Dave Doeren, as its coach. Meehan was on Doeren’s radar at Wisconsin even if he couldn’t offer him a scholarship. When he took over at Northern Illinois, one of the first players he offered was Meehan.
“It was a blessing to go play Division I ball,” Meehan said.
Doeren gave Meehan an opportunity, but it came without bells and whistles. It was not a ticket to paradise. It was an invitation to “the hard way,” a slogan still embraced by the Huskies football program.
“I went to the coal mine, the cornfields of DeKalb,” Meehan said. “That’s where you go with a chip on your shoulder. I was surrounded by guys who wanted to work.”
Meehan’s impact was immediate. He was the only freshman on the defense to earn a letter. As a sophomore he helped Northern Illinois become the first Mid-American Conference team to earn a Bowl Championship Series berth when it played Florida State in the Orange Bowl. He led the team in sacks as a junior and senior. In Meehan’s four seasons, Northern Illinois played in four MAC championship games and four bowl games. After his senior season he was named the team’s most valuable defensive player. The trophy commemorating it was broken in half when his precious Prelude was totaled.
The accident robbed Meehan of the chance to show his abilities to potential suitors in the National Football League. He didn’t get to participate in a pro day at Northern Illinois. There were no camps or workouts. He was off his feet for two weeks.
“It was baby steps to walk again,” Meehan said.
It was late June before he could jog.
Meehan returned to DeKalb near the end of February, still recovering, to put the finishing touches on his final semester. While he was there he was offered an academic scholarship to the University of Wisconsin Law School.
“You have to love the kid whose fall back plan is law school,” Ice said with a chuckle.
It was Meehan’s dream school, but he wasn’t quite ready to give up on football. He asked for and was granted a deferment. Meehan graduated from Northern Illinois, returned to St. Louis and continued rehabilitating. As the days turned into weeks, he knew his time playing football was over.
“I realized I didn’t have a shot,” Meehan said. “I have no doubt I made the right decision.”
Meehan spent the 2015-16 school year as an assistant coach with the Webster Groves football and boys basketball teams. He was a three-year starter for coach Jay Blossom’s basketball team and the only freshman to play for the 2008 state championship team.
“I loved having him when he helped us coach,” former Webster Groves football and basketball assistant coach Scott Stallcup said. “It’s good when you’ve had someone who’s gone through it.”
When his deferment was up, Meehan poured himself into law school. The years he spent playing football gave him the knowledge nothing he would see in the classroom could overwhelm him.
“There’s no grind I can’t endure. There’s no amount of hard work I can’t endure,” Meehan said. “I’m willing to work as hard as everyone here.”
Meehan graduated from Wisconsin last May. He’s currently practicing law for the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office in Milwaukee. He’s expected to carry a case load of 400 misdemeanors in a year and is assisting on some felony cases. His father, Justin, and his brother, John, are attorneys in St. Louis.
Meehan was inspired by his father and brother. He saw the difference his father made in every day people’s lives and wants to emulate that. It’s why he’s defending those who can’t afford to hire someone to defend them.
“I wanted to do this work to help people above all,” Meehan said. “I felt this job would suit me well. Football comes into my life with all the lessons I learned. There’s no cutting corners.”
ALL-DECADE DEFENSE FIRST TEAM
Defensive player of the decade: Jason Meehan, LB, Webster Groves
Graduation year: 2011
A two-time All-Metro defensive player of the year selection, Meehan was the defensive catalyst as the Statesmen won the 2009 Class 5 state championship and finished as the runner-up in 2010. Finished his senior season with an area-best 177 tackles as well as 10 sacks and five interceptions. Signed with Northern Illinois and played all four years. Only defensive player to earn a letter as a freshman. Led Northern Illinois in sacks his junior and senior seasons. Attended law school at the University of Wisconsin. Currently a public defender in Milwaukee.
DL: AJ Epenesa, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2017
One of the best overall athletes of the decade, Epenesa made his biggest mark on the gridiron as he set the school record with 14 sacks and racked up 57 tackles as a senior. Blocked nine kicks. A two-time first-team All-Metro selection. Signed with Iowa and played three seasons. Named a first-team All-American by the Athletic as a junior. Finished his junior season with 11.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. Led the Big Ten in sacks. Selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
DL: Terry Beckner Jr., East St. Louis
Graduation year: 2015
The 2014 All-Metro defensive player of the year, Beckner dominated for the Flyers. Had 242 tackles and 11 sacks in his junior and senior seasons combined. Rated the No. 2 player in the nation as a senior. Signed with Missouri where he played four seasons, two of which were interrupted by significant knee injuries. Named a freshman All-American by multiple organizations. Drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Cut by the Buccaneers from the practice squad in November.
DL: Ronnie Perkins, Lutheran North
Graduation year: 2018
The 2017 All-Metro defensive player of the year, Perkins terrorized opponents with his combination of size and speed at 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds. Finished his senior season with 85 tackles and 15 sacks despite routine double teams. A three-time All-Metro selection. Signed with Oklahoma. Named a freshman All-American by ESPN. A second-team All-Big XII Selection as a sophomore after he finished with 13.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.
DL: Vincent Valentine, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2011
Then a 6-foot-4 and 317-pound defensive tackle, Valentine was a two-time All-Metro first team selection and No. 1 in the Post-Dispatch Super 30. Finished his career with 97 total tackles. Signed with Nebraska and played three seasons after redshirting as a freshman. Drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Was part of New England’s Super Bowl LI victory in 2017. Missed the 2018 season due to injury. Waived by the Arizona Cardinals from their injured reserve in August 2019.
LB: Calvin Munson, Francis Howell
Graduation year: 2013
The 2012 All-Metro defensive player of the year, Munson made 193 tackles, nine sacks and three interceptions as a senior. Anchored Howell’s defense to its only Class 6 title-game appearance and helped establish its program identity. Drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 31st round of the 2013 MLB Draft. Signed with San Diego State and played all four years. Started 41 games between sophomore and senior seasons. Signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Was on the New England practice squad when it won Super Bowl LII in 2019. Signed with the Miami Dolphins in December of 2019.
LB: Courtland Dunlap, Hazelwood Central
Graduation year: 2011
A two-time All-Metro first-team selection, Dunlap played in three consecutive Class 6 championship games as Hazelwood Central won in 2008, 2009 and finished as the runner-up in 2010. Racked up an eye-popping 176 tackles and nine sacks as a senior. Named a two-time Class 6 defensive player of the year by the Missouri Football Coaches Association. Signed with SIU Carbondale but never played a down after a redshirt freshman season. Transferred to Lindenwood and played three seasons.
DB: Mike Jordan, Hazelwood Central
Graduation year: 2012
Two-way standout as Hazelwood Central made three successive Class 6 title-game appearances. Finished with 46 tackles and eight interceptions as a senior. Caught 31 passes for 679 yards and seven touchdowns as a receiver. Signed with Missouri Western State and played four years. Named MIAA freshman of the year in 2012 after redshirting in 2011. Signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Spent time with the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans between 2017 and 2019. Waived by the Titans in August of 2019.
DB: Aarion Penton, CBC
Graduation year: 2013
Made his biggest mark as receiver as he caught 99 passes for 1,738 yards and 21 touchdowns his junior and senior seasons combined. Racked up 51 tackles and made two interceptions as a junior and 23 tackles and two interceptions as a senior. Signed with Mizzou and played four seasons. Led the SEC with five interceptions as a senior and finished with 10 for his career to tie him for seventh in school history. Signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Spent the last two seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Ottawa Redbacks (2018) and Montreal Alouettes (2019).
DB: Antonio Johnson, East St. Louis
Graduation year: 2020
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, Johnson had 97 tackles and two interceptions as a senior. A dynamic two-way force for the Flyers, who went undefeated and won the Class 5A state championship. Finished his three-year varsity career with 245 tackles and nine interceptions. An Under Armour All-American selection. Signed with Texas A&M.
DB: Cam Hilton, Webster Groves
Graduation year: 2015
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection for his two-way play. Made 55 tackles, three sacks and seven interceptions at defensive back and caught 51 passes for 891 yards and 14 touchdowns at receiver. Made 63 tackles and seven interceptions as a junior and caught 54 passes for 922 yards and scored 14 total touchdowns as a junior. Made 50 tackles and picked off two passes as a sophomore. Signed with Mizzou. Played receiver as a freshman then transitioned to defensive back for next three years. Made career-high 49 tackles as a sophomore. Intercepted three passes as a senior.
ALL-DECADE UTILITY TEAM
All-purpose: Michael Scherer, MICDS
Graduation year: 2012
Two-way star anchored the defense at linebacker where he made 92 tackles, two sacks and four interceptions as a senior. Rushed for a team-best 1,324 yards and 24 touchdowns. Finished his four-year varsity career with 211 tackles, 3,335 yards rushing and 42 touchdowns. Signed with Missouri. Dominating presence on the defense as he recorded at least 90 tackles as a sophomore and junior. Suffered season-ending knee injury as a senior. Joined former Mizzou coach Barry Odom on staff at Arkansas.
All-purpose: Cade Brister, Fort Zumwalt North
Graduation year: 2017
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, Brister was among the most dominating two-way players over the last decade. At quarterback, he rushed for 2,020 yards and an area-best 44 touchdowns and threw for 1,458 yards and 13 touchdowns. Made 71 tackles and 10 interceptions at safety. For his four-year career, he rushed for over 4,000 yards, 78 touchdowns and made 333 tackles and 20 interceptions. Signed with Lindenwood. Set school records for most touchdown passes in a season (39) and passing yards in a season (3,779).
All-purpose: Isaiah Williams, Trinity
Graduation year: 2019
Two-time Missouri Gatorade player of the year put up eye-popping numbers in his four-year career as he led Trinity to its first two state title-game appearances and the 2018 Class 3 state championship. Finished his senior season with 2,398 yards passing and 32 touchdowns, and rushed for 1,036 yards and 10 touchdowns. For his career, he threw for 8,328 yards and 106 touchdowns and rushed for 2,882 yards and 39 touchdowns. Signed with Illinois.
All-purpose: Cody Schrader, Lutheran South
Graduation year: 2018
A two-time All-Metro first-team selection, Schrader goes down as the best all-around player in Lutheran South’s history. Named the Metro League player of the year three times. As a senior, he rushed for 1,778 yards and scored 28 total touchdowns. Made 110 tackles and five sacks. In his four-year varsity career, he racked up 6,759 yards rushing and 89 touchdowns. Made 481 tackles and 14 sacks. Signed with Truman State. Redshirted as a freshman. Played in 12 games this past fall and rushed for 605 yards and seven touchdowns.
All-purpose: Sam LaPorta, Highland
Graduation year: 2019
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, LaPorta caught 68 passes for 1,457 yards and 19 touchdowns and made 80 tackles and seven interceptions as a senior. In his four varsity seasons, he caught 193 passes for 3,793 yards and 50 touchdowns and made 198 tackles and 17 interceptions. Signed with Iowa. Played in 12 games and made two starts as one of eight true freshman to play for the Hawkeyes last fall.
K/P: Austin Siebert, Belleville West
Graduation year: 2015
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection and the top kicker and punter from the area in the last decade. Knocked in 13 field goals and 37 extra points while consistently putting kickoffs out of the end zone as a senior. Also averaged nearly 45 yards per punt. Connected on 29 field goals in his career to make him fourth all-time in Illinois. Signed with Oklahoma. Leading scorer in FBS history with 499 career points. Ranks first among FBS kickers for career points and extra points made (310). Made a school record 162 consecutive extra points. His 41.7 yard average per punt is fifth best ever at Oklahoma. Selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
K/P: Jack Fox, Ladue
Graduation year: 2015
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Fox hit 17 field goals and 49 extra points while also throwing for 1,886 yards and 18 touchdowns at quarterback. Averaged better than 55 yards on kickoffs and nearly 46 yards per punt. For his career, Fox connected on 24 field goals. Signed with Rice. Named the Conference USA special teams player of the year in 2018 as a senior. Averaged 45.5 yards per punt. Signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent last May. Signed off the Chiefs practice squad by the Detroit Lions in December of 2019.
K/P: Tucker McCann, O’Fallon
Graduation year: 2016
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior and a second-team selection as a junior, McCann etched his name all over the Illinois record book in his three varsity seasons. He connected on a state-record 60-yard field goal as a junior. He’s fifth all-time in Illinois with 28 career field goals. Averaged better than 65 yards on kickoffs and nearly 45 yards on punts as a senior. Signed with Missouri. Finished second on the Tigers career scoring list with 358 points. Averaged more than 43 yards per punt as a senior. Signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft.
ALL-DECADE DEFENSE SECOND TEAM
DL: Nate Howard, Ladue
Graduation year: 2015
All-Metro first-team selection as a senior after he had 86 tackles and nine sacks. Finished with 198 tackles and 14 sacks in three varsity seasons. Signed with Missouri but was dismissed from the team after his sophomore season. Played two seasons at Austin Peay.
DL: Jonathan Bonner, Parkway Central
Graduation year: 2014
The 2013 All-Metro defensive player of the year after he made 86 tackles, 26 for loss and 17 sacks to lead Parkway Central to a Class 5 runner-up finish. Had 64 tackles and 12 sacks as a junior. Signed with Notre Dame. Played four seasons after redshirting as a freshman. Signed with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent but was cut before the season. Signed with the Miami Dolphins practice squad in December.
DL: Dewayne Hendrix, O’Fallon
Graduation year: 2014
First-team All-Metro selection as a senior with 60 tackles, nine tackles for loss and eight sacks. Racked up 65 tackles and four sacks as a junior. Signed with Tennessee then transferred to Pittsburgh. Played three years at Pitt. Signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Played for the St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL in 2020. Signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in March of 2020.
DL: Armon Watts, CBC
Graduation year: 2014
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior when he had 68 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Had 57 tackles and four sacks as a junior. Signed with Arkansas. After redshirting as a freshman, played four years for the Razorbacks. Was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Played in seven games for the Vikings. Was placed on injured reserve on December 31, 2019.
LB: AJ Chappelle, Hazelwood Central
Graduation year: 2011
A three-year starter at Hazelwood Central and a first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Chappelle had 125 tackles and two sacks as a senior. Made 344 tackles and 10 sacks in his career as Central won the 2008 and 2009 Class 6 state championships and finished as the runner up in 2010. Signed with Eastern Illinois and after redshirting transferred to Lindenwood. Played in all 43 games in his career at Lindenwood.
LB: Kyron Watson, East St. Louis
Graduation year: 2011
A two-time All-Metro first-team selection, Watson set the school record for tackles in a season as a senior when he finished with 165. Tacked on four sacks and three interceptions. Made 118 tackles as a junior. Selected as a Semper Fidelis All-American. Signed with Kansas to play for Charlie Weiss. Transferred to SIU Carbondale and played three seasons.
LB: Zac Rujawitz, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2015
Tabbed the All-Metro sophomore of the year and a two-time first-team All-Metro selection. Led the team in tackles as a sophomore, junior and senior. Finished his career with 269 career tackles. Signed with Drake and redshirted as a freshman. Sophomore season cut short due to injury. Appeared in 36 games, led the Bulldogs in tackles with 68 as a senior in 2019.
DB: Glen Faulkner, East St. Louis
Graduation year: 2011
Racked up 103 tackles and eight interceptions in junior and senior seasons combined. A two-time first-team All-Metro selection. The No. 1 rated recruit in Illinois in his class. An Army All-American Bowl selection. Signed with Kentucky. Played in two seasons but injuries ravaged his collegiate career. Missed his sophomore season with an ankle sprain and knee surgery cost him his senior season. Currently an assistant coach at Woodford County High in Versailles, Kentucky.
DB: Ronnell Perkins, University City
Graduation year: 2015
Two-way threat burst on the scene with 137 tackles and four interceptions as a sophomore. Had 59 tackles and one interception his senior year and finished with 238 career tackles. Signed with Missouri. Named to the SEC all-freshmen team after redshirting his first season. Hamstring injury hampered him as a sophomore. Had 19 tackles and made only two interceptions of his career as a senior.
DB: Jordan Cole, McCluer South-Berkeley
Graduation year: 2017
A first-team All-Metro selection and the Missouri Football Coaches Association Class 3 defensive player of the year. Made 126 tackles and two interceptions as a senior. In three years on the varsity, he made 266 total tackles and nine interceptions. Signed with Northern Illinois. Redshirted as a freshman and transitioned to linebacker where he’s made 65 tackles in two seasons.
DB: Craig James, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2014
A first-team All-Metro selection as a junior when he made 23 tackles and six interceptions. Followed it up with 28 tackles and four interceptions as a senior. Signed with Minnesota and played two seasons before transferring to SIU Carbondale, where he played two more seasons. Signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Made first NFL start with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019.
ALL-DECADE DEFENSE THIRD TEAM
DL: Khalen Saunders, Parkway Central
Graduation year: 2014
Two-way standout made 85 tackles, eight for loss and three sacks at defensive tackle. Rolled to 934 combined rushing and receiving yards and 15 touchdowns at running back. Signed with Western Illinois where he was a two-time All-American and finished with 204 tackles and 18 sacks. Selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
DL: Antar Thomspon, Maplewood-Richmond Heights
Graduation year: 2013
Dominated on both sides of the line. Made biggest impact on the defensive side as he finished with 98 tackles and 18 sacks as a senior. Finished his four-year varsity career with 286 tackles and 34 sacks. Signed with Missouri in 2017 after playing one season at Highland Community College after leaving football.
DL: Edmond Ray, Ritenour
Graduation year: 2012
The 2011 All-Metro defensive player of the year, Ray racked up 109 tackles and three sacks as a senior. Had 74 tackles and eight sacks junior year. Helped Huskies to first winning season in 23 years and best record since 1966.
DL: Moses Okpala, Ladue
Graduation year: 2019
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior when he played nearly every snap on both sides of the line. Finished with 64 tackles and five sacks as a senior after making 65 tackles and nine sacks as a junior. Missed sophomore season due to heart surgery. Signed with Illinois. Redshirted his freshman year.
LB: James Knight, East St. Louis
Graduation year: 2017
The 2016 All-Metro defensive player of the year made 144 tackles, five sacks and three tackles for loss as he anchored a Flyers defense that only allowed 10 points per game and won the 2016 Class 7A state championship. Played five games of his junior season due to District 189 teachers strike. Signed with Illinois. Suffered season-ending injury in 2019 spring practice.
LB: Antonio Doyle, Lutheran North
Graduation year: 2020
The 2019 All-Metro defensive player of the year finished his senior season with 73 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks in 11 games after sitting the first four games of the season after transferring from Hazelwood West. Made 104 tackles in 12 games over two seasons at Hazelwood West. Selected for the All-American Bowl. Missouri Football Coaches Association Class 2 defensive player of the year. Signed with Texas A&M.
LB: Shammond Cooper, Trinity
Graduation year: 2019
The 2018 All-Metro defensive player of the year and a three-time All-Metro selection, Cooper finished his career with 472 total tackles, 11 sacks and five interceptions. Under Armour All-American selection. Signed with Illinois. Played in three games as a freshman and will take a redshirt.
DB: Tony Adams, SLUH
Graduation year: 2017
Tore his ACL in the fourth game of his senior season after making 15 tackles and three interceptions. Was dominant as a junior with 52 tackles and six interceptions. Made 44 tackles and four interceptions as a sophomore. Signed with Illinois. Started all 13 games as a junior. Made four interceptions in his career for the Illini, including one that led to upset win over Wisconsin last fall.
DB: Jalani Williams, Parkway North
Graduation year: 2019
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior when he had 102 tackles and three interceptions. Finished his three-year varsity career with 221 tackles and seven interceptions. Signed with Missouri. A four-star recruit, he was the highest ranked player to sign with the Tigers in his class.
DB: Roderick Campbell, Chaminade
Graduation year: 2016
A three-time All-Metro selection and a first-team pick as a senior, Campbell had 63 tackles and four interceptions. Finished his four-year varsity career with 310 tackles and 23 interceptions. Signed with Northwestern and played three years before transferring to SIU Carbondale after the 2019 season.
DB: Dallas Craddieth, Hazelwood Central
Graduation year: 2018
A three-time first-team All-Metro selection, Craddieth had 66 tackles and five interceptions as a senior. Finished his four years on varsity with 236 tackles and 13 interceptions. Signed with Iowa. Took redshirt as a freshman and played in one game as a sophomore.
In this Series
All-Decade football: defense and utility
-
All-Decade football defense spotlight: From middle linebacker to lawyer, Meehan always embraced the grind
-
All-Decade defense first team
-
All-Decade utility team
- 5 updates
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.