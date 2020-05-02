All-Decade football offense spotlight: Neal made one breathtaking play after another for De Smet

Durron Neal will never forgive St. Louis U. High.
The last football standout to come out of De Smet before the Class of 2020 returned the Spartans to glory, Neal’s relationship with the U. High soured before he played a down.
A North City kid who grew up on the 4200 block of Lee Avenue, Neal’s parents, Sharon and Keith Little, were looking for a suitable high school for their only child. They wanted him in the best possible place. They toured SLUH and it had everything they wanted. It was their first choice.
“I thought, ‘This is great.’ It was close to my house, I’m still in the city,” Neal said. “I liked it there.”
SLUH is notorious for its rigid academic requirements for prospective students. It does not accept applicants it does not believe can handle the arduous curriculum. Not even applicants who are dynamite athletes.
“They told me I wouldn’t be able to do the work,” Neal said. “It’s why I went so hard against them.”
Neal took a look at Chaminade and shadowed star running back Rob Standard, but it didn’t feel right.
When someone told him he should check out De Smet, he asked where it was.
“I’d never heard of Creve Coeur in my life,” Neal said with a chuckle.
Everyone that cares about football in Creve Coeur, and St. Louis, heard of Durron Neal by the time his career was over. A 2012 graduate, Neal is among the most dynamic athletes to ever pass through these parts on the gridiron, never mind the last decade.
Even former longtime SLUH coach Gary Kornfeld said so.
“I think if you talk about the best players that have ever come out of St. Louis, his name has got to be in that conversation,” Kornfeld told the Post-Dispatch in 2011. “I don’t think there’s any doubt about it. He’s a very, very special player.”
The All-Metro offensive player of the year in 2011, the 6-foot and 195-pound Neal was electric with the ball in his hands. As a senior he caught 35 passes for then a school record 825 yards and 15 touchdowns. He rushed 78 times for 716 yards and 11 touchdowns. He threw four passes for 105 yards and two more touchdowns to give him a grand total of 30. KeVonn Mabon was second on the team with nine.
Neal returned seven punts for 180 yards to average more than 25 yards per return. He intercepted two passes and returned those 140 combined yards. Neal would have been an incredible kickoff returner.
“I never got it kicked to me,” said Neal, now 26 years old.
Over the past decade the area has seen a surge in the number of talented players who have received attention from big-time college football programs. Whether the blue bloods wanted to get in the University of Missouri’s backyard when it joined the Southeastern Conference or they finally came to the realization St. Louis produces ballplayers, the number of players who have received copious amounts of offers and all-American game invitations has boomed.
Neal did it before it was hip.
As a sophomore Neal had six NCAA Division I offers, including Mizzou. He was invited to The Opening camp as a junior. As a senior the Army All-American Game gave him the opportunity to announce his college decision on national television.
Recruiting is in many ways a blessing, but it can be a burden. Neal felt the heat as his offers piled up. From the mall to the convenience store, wherever he went he was asked about his choice.
“I had so many shoe boxes full of letters,” Neal said. “The recruiting process was a headache to me.”
He whittled his final five down to Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, Missouri and Michigan. Michigan State and Iowa also were considered because both schools were talking about letting him play offense and defense.
Neal was on the phone with Alabama coach Nick Saban as a junior, and when Saban gushed over his abilities in the defensive secondary, Neal said he handed the phone off to one of his coaches.
“I thought, ‘They’re going to make me play defense,’ ” Neal said. “I was scoring so much I didn’t really think about defense.”
He eschewed announcing his college choice on national television and chose Oklahoma the summer before his senior season. Stung by back-to-back semifinal defeats as a sophomore and junior, Neal wanted to put aside any and all distractions as De Smet went to work chasing the state championship that had eluded them.
As a sophomore, Neal was a part of one of De Smet’s greatest teams. The Spartans laid waste to the area that fall. The defense posted six shutouts and three more opponents managed seven points or fewer. De Smet outscored its first 12 opponents 564-99 for an average margin of victory of 47-8. Against CBC, Neal put his name on the map as he returned punts 75 and 80 yards for touchdowns. He rushed three times for 86 yards and another two scores as De Smet won 43-0.
De Smet appeared poised to break through for its first state title game appearance since 2005, but it had to go to Blue Springs in the semifinal.
“There were like 20,000 people there. They had 15,000 and we drove like 5,000 down there,” Neal said.
Blue Springs scored first. Neal had a chance to put De Smet on the board early and draw even. He can still see the ball slipping through his hands.
“I had one deep pass that could have changed the whole momentum of the game,” Neal said. “It was right there. I don’t know if the ball was caught in the light, if I blinked. I feel like it was my fault to this day.”
Blue Springs took a 28-0 lead into halftime and won 35-5. Hazelwood Central went back-to-back as Class 6 champ when it beat Blue Springs 35-24 at the Edward Jones Dome.
During his junior season, Neal showcased his all-around talents. That season he rotated in as a Wildcat quarterback. He rushed for 1,001 yards and 10 touchdowns. He completed 28 of his 73 passes for 506 yards, eight touchdowns and was intercepted three times. He caught just 17 passes but turned them into 407 yards and eight scores. He returned 33 combined punts, kickoffs and interceptions for a total of 840 yards and another five touchdowns.
That season opened with a thrilling showdown of the area’s two top teams as Hazelwood Central nipped De Smet 20-19. The Spartans' season ended at the hands of the Hawks, too. Central held on for a 20-14 win in a Class 6 state semifinal.
When Neal began preparing for his senior season, all that mattered was finding his way to the Dome and winning that ring.
“I didn’t care about anything but my boys,” Neal said. “Ask anybody, you didn’t hear me talking about college. I really wanted to get coach (Pat Mahoney) that second state championship.
“I never got to play in the Dome (for a championship).”
He has SLUH to thank for that, too.
The Junior Billikens already had made Neal mad that season. They showed up on his senior night and escaped De Smet with a 37-31 double-overtime victory.
“I was cramping up from playing both ways in overtime,” Neal said. “I couldn’t play.”
When the two Metro Catholic Conference rivals rematched in the Class 6 quarterfinals, the stage was set for Neal to finally bury SLUH once and for all.
Heaven knows he tried.
Neal was otherworldly that night off Oakland Ave. in one of the area’s all-time great games. With his career on the line, Neal was fully unleashed. He carried the ball 11 times for 247 yards and four touchdowns. He caught one pass for a 48-yard touchdown. He threw one pass and Maybon caught it for a 62-yard touchdown.
Maybon gave De Smet a 46-44 lead when quarterback Conner Harrison found him for a 28-yard score with 3 minutes and 48 seconds to play.
But SLUH had the antidote — Dan Tlapek.
A senior kicker, Tlapek connected on five extra points and hit four field goals, all of which were from 40 or more yards.
Tlapek drilled a 47-yarder with 59.3 seconds to play as SLUH held on to win 47-46.
Neal did everything he could, it just wasn’t enough.
“I just wanted one more touch,” Neal said. “My experience at De Smet changed my life. I’m grateful to this day.”
Neal spent four years at Oklahoma and, once again, made the semifinals before bowing out. He had a brief stint with the Denver Broncos in 2016 but didn’t stick on the roster. He put together three strong seasons in the National Arena League, where he scored 53 total touchdowns. Neal finally won that elusive championship, too. He caught the game-winning touchdown with seven seconds to play to give the Jacksonville Sharks a 52-48 win over the Carolina Cobras last August.
Neal was considered for the XFL but was unable to find a home and has since decided to put football behind him. He’s currently working in Dallas as he and his girlfriend, former Oklahoma softball standout Paris Townsend, have started their own training company. Townsend works on the softball and baseball skills. Neal handles strength and conditioning.
“Ever since I started lifting weights in eighth grade I fell in love with it,” he said. “It keeps me around fitness and being an athlete.”
Neal implores to the young women and men he works with to not take their opportunities for granted.
They’ll be gone before you know it so make the most of them.
“Once you get that rep you can’t get it back,” Neal said. “I’m blessed to this day. I made it out. When I left home (for Oklahoma) I told my mom I’m never moving back. I kept that promise.”
ALL-DECADE FIRST TEAM
Offensive player of the decade: Brett Gabbert, QB, CBC
Graduation year: 2019
Three-year varsity starter went 36-4, won Class 6 championships in 2017 and 2018. Named the 2017 All-Metro offensive player of the year. Threw for 8,874 yards, 103 touchdowns and was intercepted 11 times in his career. Completed 605 of 886 passes for a 68 percent completion rate. Named the Missouri Football Coaches Association Class 6 offensive player of the year in 2018. Became the first true freshman to start a season opener at Miami (Ohio) in 2019. Named Mid-American Conference freshman of the year.
RB: Ezekiel Elliott, John Burroughs
Graduation year: 2013
Rushed for 1,802 yards and 34 touchdowns as a junior and followed it up with 2,155 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns as a senior. Named 2012 All-Metro offensive player of the year. Driving force behind three consecutive Class 3 runner-up finishes for John Burroughs. Etched himself into the record book at Ohio State by rushing for 3,961 yards in three seasons for second-most in school history. Rushed for 43 touchdowns, fourth most in school history. Named the most valuable offensive player in the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship Game after rushing for 246 yards and four touchdowns. Selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Currently the highest paid running back in the NFL and a three-time Pro Bowl Selection.
RB: Kyren Williams, Vianney
Graduation year: 2019
All-around standout was crucial as Vianney won its first two state championships in 2016 and 2018. As a senior, rushed for 2,036 yards and 26 touchdowns and caught 55 passes for 725 yards and 10 touchdowns at running back. Made 92 tackles, two sacks and eight interceptions at safety. Named the 2018 All-Metro offensive player of the year and the Missouri Football Coaches Association Class 5 offensive player of the year. Scored 112 total touchdowns in four varsity seasons. Averaged more than 36 yards per punt in three seasons. Played in four games as a true freshman at Notre Dame in the fall.
WR: Jeff Thomas, East St. Louis
Graduation year: 2017
The most electric receiver of the decade, Thomas caught 189 passes for 3,716 yards and 43 touchdowns in a four-year varsity career that included just five games as a junior due to District 189’s teacher strike. Scored 57 total career touchdowns. The 2013 All-Metro freshman of the year and a three-time first-team All-Metro selection. Named the 2016 Under Armour All-American Game MVP. Played three seasons at Miami (Florida) before declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft. Signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent.
WR: Durron Neal, De Smet
Graduation year: 2012
Caught 35 passes for 825 yards, rushed for 716 yards and scored 28 total touchdowns to be named the 2011 All-Metro offensive player of the year. Rushed for 1,001 yards and caught 17 passes for 407 yards and scored 23 total touchdowns as a junior. Scored 68 total touchdowns and passed for 10 more in four-year varsity career. An Army All-American Bowl selection. Played four years at Oklahoma. Signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2016 but was cut prior to season. Played three seasons in the National Arena League.
WR: Paul McRoberts, Soldan
Graduation year: 2012
Football and basketball standout led the area in receiving as a senior when he caught 64 passes for 1,607 yards and scored 25 total touchdowns. An All-Metro first team selection. Played four seasons at Southeast Missouri State and was a starter for three of them. He caught 175 passes for 2,435 yards and a school record 29 touchdowns with the Redhawks. Signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Played in two games before being cut and signed to the practice squad. Currently signed to the Saskatchewan Roughriders practice squad in the Canadian Football League.
OL: Roderick Johnson, Hazelwood Central
Graduation year: 2014
Two-time All-Metro first-team selection, Johnson is the top offensive lineman from the area in the last decade. Helped Hazelwood Central to a Class 6 semifinal as a senior as the Hawks racked up 5,186 combined rushing and receiving yards. Played three seasons at Florida State, where he was selected as a freshman All-American by multiple organizations, named the top blocking lineman in the ACC as a sophomore and junior. Made 31 consecutive starts. Drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Played in 16 games for the Houston Texans in 2019.
OL: Brian Wallace, CBC
Graduation year: 2014
A massive 6-foot-6 and 300-pound tackle as a senior, Wallace dominated for the Cadets during his career. In his senior season, he paved the way as the offense rolled to 4,282 total yards. A first-team All-Metro selection as well as a first-team all-state selection. Played in parts of four seasons at Arkansas after redshirting as a freshman. Started 29 game for the Razorbacks. Undrafted free agent was picked up by the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks in 2019. Drafted by the New York Guardians in the XFL and then traded to the St. Louis Battlehawks for the 2020 season.
OL: Andy Bauer, De Smet
Graduation year: 2014
Arrived on the varsity as a freshman and dominated. Elite offensive line prospect was named the All-Metro sophomore of the year and then a first-team All-Metro selection as a junior. A two-time Class 6 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association. The top-rated prospect in the state in 2013, missed entire senior season following hip surgery. Signed with Missouri but never played a down due to injury. Took a redshirt season a freshman then underwent hip surgery as a sophomore and retired from the sport.
OL: Clint Tucker, East St. Louis
Graduation year: 2011
Outstanding two-way lineman for the Flyers was a two-time first-team All-Metro selection as a junior and senior. Signed with Illinois but never qualified to play for the Illini.
OL: Javontez Spraggins, East St. Louis
Graduation year: 2020
Powerhouse lineman anchored the offensive line as East St. Louis unleashed its loaded offense when it won the 2019 Class 5A state championship. Cleared the way as the Flyers rolled to 7,433 yards of total offense. The Flyers scored 714 points in 14 games for an average of 51 points per game.A first-team All-Metro selection and all-state selection as a senior. Signed with Tennessee.
ALL-DECADE SECOND TEAM
QB: Kaleb Eleby, Pattonville
Graduation year: 2018
Started 46 of 47 games in a four-year varsity career. Threw for 9,733 yards, 89 touchdowns and was intercepted 28 times. Completed better than 58 percent of his 1,110 career pass attempts. First-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association after leading Pattonville to its second state title-game appearance and first since 2000. Threw for 410 yards and five touchdowns in Class 5 championship game. Signed with Western Michigan and made four starts as a true freshman. Threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns in his college debut. Redshirted for his sophomore season this past fall.
RB: Anthony Pierson, East St. Louis/Gateway Tech
Graduation year: 2011
Rushed for 4,650 yards and 51 touchdowns in three seasons at Gateway Tech before transferring to East St. Louis. Rushed for 1,011 yards and 16 touchdowns in nine games before being ruled ineligible by the IHSA due to a residency issue. Signed with Kansas. Played four seasons and rushed for 1,643 yards and caught 75 passes for 871 yards and scored 22 total touchdowns. Suffered a season-ending concussion six games into his junior season.
RB: Rob Standard, Chaminade
Graduation year: 2011
A two-time All-Metro offensive player of the year, Standard rushed for an outrageous 7,799 career yards in 38 varsity games over four seasons. Racked up 994 career carries including 386 for 2,821 yards and 39 touchdowns as a junior. Rushed 297 times for 2,355 yards and 26 touchdowns as a senior. Signed with Iowa State and played two seasons before transferring to Lindenwood.
WR: Brandon Sheperd, Parkway Central
Graduation year: 2012
Two-way standout was a first-team All-Metro selection as a senior. Caught 47 passes for 818 yards and scored 21 total touchdowns a senior. Made 52 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions as a defensive back. Caught 105 passes for 1,764 yards and 23 receiving touchdowns in three varsity seasons. Signed with Oklahoma State. Played four seasons and caught 77 passes for 1,284 yards and 10 touchdowns. Played for the Sioux City Bandits of the Champions Indoor Football League in 2018. Spent 2019 with the Sioux Falls Storm of the Indoor Football League. Signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League in December of 2019.
WR: Anthony Virdure, Lutheran North
Graduation year: 2013
A first team All-Metro selection as a senior, Virdure led the area with 84 receptions for 1,691 yards and 19 touchdowns. Scored 22 total touchdowns as a senior. Made 77 tackles and five interceptions as a defensive back. Caught 48 passes for 884 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior. An All-Metro first-team selection in basketball as a senior, he attended Mineral Area College and Lincoln University and earned accolades for his elite scoring ability.
WR: Maurice Massey, Francis Howell North/Kirkwood
Graduation year: 2019
Caught 57 passes for 961 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior at Kirkwood. Racked up 137 receptions for 2,145 yards and 22 touchdowns in three seasons at Francis Howell North. Signed with Missouri. Appeared in three games as a freshman. Had knee surgery in December.
OL: Andrew Ness, CBC
Graduation year: 2011
A first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association and a second-team All-Metro selection as a senior. No. 11 on the Post-Dispatch Super 30. Signed with Northern Illinois. After redshirting as a freshman, he made 56 consecutive starts at center and was a two-time All MAC first-team selection.
OL: Brent Morrow, Ladue
Graduation year: 2014
A three-time All-Metro selection and a three-time Suburban East offensive lineman of the year. Morrow helped clear the way for a Rams offense that piled up 4,140 yards and averaged 40.5 points per game. Signed with Northwest Missouri State and played defensive line. Was part of back-to-back NCAA Division II championships in 2015 and 2016.
OL: Nick Kaltmayer, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2015
A first team All-Metro selection as a senior as he helped the Tigers win back-to-back Southwestern Conference championships as the offense rolled to 3,456 combined rushing and passing yards and 45 total touchdowns. Signed with Western Illinois then transferred to Kansas State. Played three seasons at Kansas State, started as a senior. Signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft.
OL: Gabe Kuhn, Lafayette
Graduation year: 2013
A first-team All-Metro selection in 2012, anchored Lafayette’s offensive line to its only Class 6 semifinal appearance in school history as offense rolled to 2,642 yards rushing and 1,959 yards passing. Signed with Memphis. Started in 38 games over four seasons as Memphis offense broke school records during his tenure. Graduated with a degree in journalism and currently works as a sports talk radio producer and on-air host in Memphis.
OL: Jack Buford, Lutheran North
Graduation year: 2019
A two-time All-Metro first-team selection. Helped Lutheran North to back-to-back Class 2 semifinal appearances behind an offense that put up 4,200 combined rushing and receiving yards and 76 touchdowns his junior year. As a senior, the Crusaders had 3,864 combined rushing and receiving yards and 66 touchdowns. Signed with Missouri and was redshirted as a freshman.
ALL-DECADE THIRD TEAM
QB: Tyler Macon, East St. Louis
Graduation year: 2021
The only high school underclassman named to the All-Decade team. The 2019 All-Metro offensive player of the year became the second player in Illinois history to surpass 5,000 combined passing and rushing yards in a single season and set the state record for most total touchdowns in a season with 57. Threw for 4,241 yards and 39 touchdowns and rushed for 827 yards and 17 touchdowns as East St. Louis won the 2019 Class 5A state championship. Threw for 2,390 yards and 28 touchdowns and rushed for 1,190 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore and was named the All-Metro newcomer of the year. Verbally committed to Missouri.
RB: Tre Bryant, CBC
Graduation year: 2015
The 2015 All-Metro offensive player of the year, Bryant rushed for 2,403 yards and scored 54 total touchdowns in his junior and senior seasons combined as CBC won its first Class 6 state championship in 2014 and finished as the runner up in 2015. His 30 rushing touchdowns as a senior set a school record. Named the Class 6 offensive player of the year by the Missouri Football Coaches Association. Signed with Nebraska. Played in all 12 of the Huskers regular-season games as a freshman. Two games into his sophomore season suffered the second significant knee injury of his career. Retired from football prior to his junior season due to injury.
RB: Markel Smith, Vianney
Graduation year: 2014
The 2013 All-Metro offensive player of the year, Smith rushed for 2,461 yards and 33 touchdowns as a senior. Rushed for a then-state record 541 yards and seven touchdowns against Washington. Led the area with 2,604 combined rushing and receiving yards. Named the Missouri Football Coaches Association Class 5 offensive player of the year as a senior. Finished his four-year career with 7,144 rushing yards and 90 total touchdowns. Played at Central Missouri as a freshman then transferred to Illinois State and played two more seasons. Finished college career at Missouri Western State where he rushed for 1,058 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019.
WR: Marcus Washington, Trinity
Graduation year: 2019
A two-time All-Metro first-team selection, never posted gaudy totals but delivered when it mattered most. Caught 35 passes for 638 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior, including three catches for 104 yards and three touchdowns in the Class 3 championship game. Under Armour All-American Game MVP selection. Made 29 catches for 637 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior, including four receptions for 101 yards and three scores in district final against Lutheran North. Had 33 receptions for 676 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore, including a team-high six catches for 153 yards and a touchdown against Lamar in the Class 2 title game. Signed with Texas. Played in four games as a true freshman.
WR: CJ Coldon, Althoff
Graduation year: 2017
Two-way standout and first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, caught 58 passes for 965 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior. Finished three-year varsity career with 164 receptions for 2,797 yards and 32 total touchdowns. Made 126 tackles and four interceptions at defensive back. Signed with Wyoming. Redshirted as a freshman. Had season-ending surgery after the third game of his sophomore season.
WR: Jameson Williams, Cardinal Ritter
Graduation year: 2019
A two-time All-Metro first-team selection, caught 68 passes for 1,626 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior. Finished three-year varsity career with 127 receptions for 3,032 yards and 39 touchdowns. Scored 47 total touchdowns. Signed with Ohio State. Played in 14 games as a true freshman this past fall.
OL: Jalen St. John, Trinity
Graduation year: 2020
The two-time All-Metro first-team selection was instrumental in clearing the way for an offense that racked up 6,347 yards of total offense and 89 touchdowns as Trinity won the 2018 Class 3 state championship. Excelled on the line as a senior despite significant turmoil within the program as it reached the Class 3 semifinal round. Signed with Arkansas.
OL: Michael Thompson, Parkway North
Graduation year: 2018
One of the area’s best two way linemen. A two-time All-Metro first-team selection as defensive lineman and a second team All-Metro selection as an offensive lineman as a sophomore. Dynamic and dominating on both sides of the ball during a four-year career. Named a US Army Bowl All-American as a senior. Signed with Oklahoma. Tore his ACL and redshirted as a freshman. Entered transfer portal after sophomore season. Never played in a game for the Sooners.
OL: Tre’vour Simms, East St. Louis
Graduation year: 2017
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection helped clear the way for an offense that rushed for 3,222 yards and 43 touchdowns as a junior. Played just five games as a senior due to District 189 Teachers strike. Signed with Missouri. Played in 12 games as a freshman. Started as a sophomore and earned first-team all-SEC recognition as a junior.
OL: Tanner Farmer, Highland
Graduation year: 2014
The first-team All-Metro selection and Class 5A all-state selection as a senior was instrumental as Highland went 11-1 and made a quarterfinal appearance. Selected as an Under Armour All-American. Signed with Nebraska. Started as a redshirt sophomore and remained in starting lineup for the remainder of his career. Two-time Class 2A wrestling champion at 285 pounds. Wrestled at Nebraska as redshirt freshman.
OL: Jackson Roberts, Webster Groves
Graduation year: 2011
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection and a two-time all-state first-team selection, anchored Webster’s offensive line to 27 consecutive wins as it won the 2009 Class 5 state championship and finished as the runner up in 2010. Signed with Tennessee-Martin. Joined the starting lineup as a redshirt sophomore and never looked back. Earned second-team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors as a senior.
In this Series
All-Decade football: offense
-
All-Decade football offense spotlight: Neal made one breathtaking play after another for De Smet
-
All-decade offense first team
-
All-Decade offense second team
- 4 updates
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.