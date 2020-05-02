All-Decade football offense spotlight: Neal made one breathtaking play after another for De Smet

Everyone that cares about football in Creve Coeur, and St. Louis, heard of Durron Neal by the time his career was over. A 2012 graduate, Neal is among the most dynamic athletes to ever pass through these parts on the gridiron, never mind the last decade.

Even former longtime SLUH coach Gary Kornfeld said so.

“I think if you talk about the best players that have ever come out of St. Louis, his name has got to be in that conversation,” Kornfeld told the Post-Dispatch in 2011. “I don’t think there’s any doubt about it. He’s a very, very special player.”

The All-Metro offensive player of the year in 2011, the 6-foot and 195-pound Neal was electric with the ball in his hands. As a senior he caught 35 passes for then a school record 825 yards and 15 touchdowns. He rushed 78 times for 716 yards and 11 touchdowns. He threw four passes for 105 yards and two more touchdowns to give him a grand total of 30. KeVonn Mabon was second on the team with nine.

Neal returned seven punts for 180 yards to average more than 25 yards per return. He intercepted two passes and returned those 140 combined yards. Neal would have been an incredible kickoff returner.

“I never got it kicked to me,” said Neal, now 26 years old.