All-Decade football offense spotlight: Neal made one breathtaking play after another for De Smet
From the All-Decade football: offense series
Durron Neal will never forgive St. Louis U. High.

The last football standout to come out of De Smet before the Class of 2020 returned the Spartans to glory, Neal’s relationship with the U. High soured before he played a down.

A North City kid who grew up on the 4200 block of Lee Avenue, Neal’s parents, Sharon and Keith Little, were looking for a suitable high school for their only child. They wanted him in the best possible place. They toured SLUH and it had everything they wanted. It was their first choice.

“I thought, ‘This is great.’ It was close to my house, I’m still in the city,” Neal said. “I liked it there.”

SLUH is notorious for its rigid academic requirements for prospective students. It does not accept applicants it does not believe can handle the arduous curriculum. Not even applicants who are dynamite athletes.

“They told me I wouldn’t be able to do the work,” Neal said. “It’s why I went so hard against them.”

Neal took a look at Chaminade and shadowed star running back Rob Standard, but it didn’t feel right.

When someone told him he should check out De Smet, he asked where it was.

“I’d never heard of Creve Coeur in my life,” Neal said with a chuckle.

Everyone that cares about football in Creve Coeur, and St. Louis, heard of Durron Neal by the time his career was over. A 2012 graduate, Neal is among the most dynamic athletes to ever pass through these parts on the gridiron, never mind the last decade.

Even former longtime SLUH coach Gary Kornfeld said so.

“I think if you talk about the best players that have ever come out of St. Louis, his name has got to be in that conversation,” Kornfeld told the Post-Dispatch in 2011. “I don’t think there’s any doubt about it. He’s a very, very special player.”

De Smet-Hazelwood Central football

De Smet's Durron Neal (5) tries to outrun Hazelwood Central's Matthew Quarells (8) and Regis Harris in the first quarter of a game at De Smet in 2011. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com

The All-Metro offensive player of the year in 2011, the 6-foot and 195-pound Neal was electric with the ball in his hands. As a senior he caught 35 passes for then a school record 825 yards and 15 touchdowns. He rushed 78 times for 716 yards and 11 touchdowns. He threw four passes for 105 yards and two more touchdowns to give him a grand total of 30. KeVonn Mabon was second on the team with nine.

Neal returned seven punts for 180 yards to average more than 25 yards per return. He intercepted two passes and returned those 140 combined yards. Neal would have been an incredible kickoff returner.

“I never got it kicked to me,” said Neal, now 26 years old.

Over the past decade the area has seen a surge in the number of talented players who have received attention from big-time college football programs. Whether the blue bloods wanted to get in the University of Missouri’s backyard when it joined the Southeastern Conference or they finally came to the realization St. Louis produces ballplayers, the number of players who have received copious amounts of offers and all-American game invitations has boomed.

Neal did it before it was hip.

As a sophomore Neal had six NCAA Division I offers, including Mizzou. He was invited to The Opening camp as a junior. As a senior the Army All-American Game gave him the opportunity to announce his college decision on national television.

Recruiting is in many ways a blessing, but it can be a burden. Neal felt the heat as his offers piled up. From the mall to the convenience store, wherever he went he was asked about his choice.

“I had so many shoe boxes full of letters,” Neal said. “The recruiting process was a headache to me.”

He whittled his final five down to Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, Missouri and Michigan. Michigan State and Iowa also were considered because both schools were talking about letting him play offense and defense.

Neal was on the phone with Alabama coach Nick Saban as a junior, and when Saban gushed over his abilities in the defensive secondary, Neal said he handed the phone off to one of his coaches.

“I thought, ‘They’re going to make me play defense,’ ” Neal said. “I was scoring so much I didn’t really think about defense.”

He eschewed announcing his college choice on national television and chose Oklahoma the summer before his senior season. Stung by back-to-back semifinal defeats as a sophomore and junior, Neal wanted to put aside any and all distractions as De Smet went to work chasing the state championship that had eluded them.

As a sophomore, Neal was a part of one of De Smet’s greatest teams. The Spartans laid waste to the area that fall. The defense posted six shutouts and three more opponents managed seven points or fewer. De Smet outscored its first 12 opponents 564-99 for an average margin of victory of 47-8. Against CBC, Neal put his name on the map as he returned punts 75 and 80 yards for touchdowns. He rushed three times for 86 yards and another two scores as De Smet won 43-0.

De Smet appeared poised to break through for its first state title game appearance since 2005, but it had to go to Blue Springs in the semifinal.

“There were like 20,000 people there. They had 15,000 and we drove like 5,000 down there,” Neal said.

Durron Neal and Andy Bauer

De Smet's Durron Neal, the Post-Dispatch All-Metro offensive player of the year, is lifted by teammate Andy Bauer after Neal scored one of his four touchdowns against SLUH in the Class 6 football quarterfinals. (Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com)

Blue Springs scored first. Neal had a chance to put De Smet on the board early and draw even. He can still see the ball slipping through his hands.

“I had one deep pass that could have changed the whole momentum of the game,” Neal said. “It was right there. I don’t know if the ball was caught in the light, if I blinked. I feel like it was my fault to this day.”

Blue Springs took a 28-0 lead into halftime and won 35-5. Hazelwood Central went back-to-back as Class 6 champ when it beat Blue Springs 35-24 at the Edward Jones Dome.

During his junior season, Neal showcased his all-around talents. That season he rotated in as a Wildcat quarterback. He rushed for 1,001 yards and 10 touchdowns. He completed 28 of his 73 passes for 506 yards, eight touchdowns and was intercepted three times. He caught just 17 passes but turned them into 407 yards and eight scores. He returned 33 combined punts, kickoffs and interceptions for a total of 840 yards and another five touchdowns.

That season opened with a thrilling showdown of the area’s two top teams as Hazelwood Central nipped De Smet 20-19. The Spartans' season ended at the hands of the Hawks, too. Central held on for a 20-14 win in a Class 6 state semifinal.

When Neal began preparing for his senior season, all that mattered was finding his way to the Dome and winning that ring.

“I didn’t care about anything but my boys,” Neal said. “Ask anybody, you didn’t hear me talking about college. I really wanted to get coach (Pat Mahoney) that second state championship.

“I never got to play in the Dome (for a championship).”

He has SLUH to thank for that, too.

The Junior Billikens already had made Neal mad that season. They showed up on his senior night and escaped De Smet with a 37-31 double-overtime victory.

“I was cramping up from playing both ways in overtime,” Neal said. “I couldn’t play.”

When the two Metro Catholic Conference rivals rematched in the Class 6 quarterfinals, the stage was set for Neal to finally bury SLUH once and for all.

Heaven knows he tried.

Neal was otherworldly that night off Oakland Ave. in one of the area’s all-time great games. With his career on the line, Neal was fully unleashed. He carried the ball 11 times for 247 yards and four touchdowns. He caught one pass for a 48-yard touchdown. He threw one pass and Maybon caught it for a 62-yard touchdown.

Maybon gave De Smet a 46-44 lead when quarterback Conner Harrison found him for a 28-yard score with 3 minutes and 48 seconds to play.

But SLUH had the antidote — Dan Tlapek.

A senior kicker, Tlapek connected on five extra points and hit four field goals, all of which were from 40 or more yards.

Tlapek drilled a 47-yarder with 59.3 seconds to play as SLUH held on to win 47-46.

Neal did everything he could, it just wasn’t enough.

“I just wanted one more touch,” Neal said. “My experience at De Smet changed my life. I’m grateful to this day.”

Neal spent four years at Oklahoma and, once again, made the semifinals before bowing out. He had a brief stint with the Denver Broncos in 2016 but didn’t stick on the roster. He put together three strong seasons in the National Arena League, where he scored 53 total touchdowns. Neal finally won that elusive championship, too. He caught the game-winning touchdown with seven seconds to play to give the Jacksonville Sharks a 52-48 win over the Carolina Cobras last August.

Neal was considered for the XFL but was unable to find a home and has since decided to put football behind him. He’s currently working in Dallas as he and his girlfriend, former Oklahoma softball standout Paris Townsend, have started their own training company. Townsend works on the softball and baseball skills. Neal handles strength and conditioning.

“Ever since I started lifting weights in eighth grade I fell in love with it,” he said. “It keeps me around fitness and being an athlete.”

Neal implores to the young women and men he works with to not take their opportunities for granted.

They’ll be gone before you know it so make the most of them.

“Once you get that rep you can’t get it back,” Neal said. “I’m blessed to this day. I made it out. When I left home (for Oklahoma) I told my mom I’m never moving back. I kept that promise.”

