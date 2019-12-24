All-Metro football defensive player of the year: A disciplined Doyle leads Lutheran North back to the promised land

In the past, football came easy to Doyle. His size, speed and a nearly 7-foot wingspan make him a force on the field. Reed said the biggest strides Doyle made this season came in his mental preparation and comprehension of the Crusaders' defensive schemes.

“He had to step up and understand how important it was to be able to know what you're doing,” Reed said. “You can't just go out there and play. You have to be locked in on your assignment and understanding. The game he played in the state championship was the culmination of that. When he's really locked in on his assignment and doing what he does, he's tough to beat.”

Doyle found one of the best ways to lead on the field was to handle his business off it.

“Be in class on time. Stop getting detentions. Tuck in your shirt. Listen to your teachers. Ask for help,” Doyle said. “We worked on so much outside the field that when (Reed) said run down and touch the line with your left foot and turn around, it made sense. Every time we did it we knew we were touching with our left foot so he didn't have to tell us again. You get so used to being disciplined it was normal.”