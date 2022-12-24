All-Metro football defensive player of the year: Burks leaves an unprecedented legacy at Cardinal Ritter

The first time Marvin Burks Jr. stepped on the field as a freshman his name was not his own.

He made his debut at safety for the Cardinal Ritter football team against Nazareth Academy in suburban Chicago. The Roadrunners were led by future NFL draft pick and current Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Burks made an interception that game, but his name didn’t ring out over the public address system when he did.

Ritter’s old coaching staff changed up the roster and gave Burks’ name to an ineligible player who ran wild at running back in what was at the time a statement win for the Lions.

“I was so locked in on the game they were saying Marvin Burks and I wasn’t thinking too much of it,” Burks said.

Seven weeks later his freshman season came to an abrupt end when that transgression was revealed. Ritter forfeited its perfect season. Ritter's administration canceled the remainder of its games and dismissed the entire coaching staff.

Three years, one pandemic and a state championship later, Burks’ name is revered at Ritter.

A four-year starter and dynamic leader on and off the field, the 6-foot-3 and 195-pound Burks is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro defensive player of the year.

It’s another accolade in what has been an extremely busy and productive first semester for Burks. He made 95 tackles and an interception as the ringleader of a Lions defense that posted six shutouts and allowed eight points per game as it marched to an undefeated season and the Class 3 state championship, the first in school history.

He was named the Class 3 defensive player of the year by the Missouri Football Coaches Association. On Wednesday he signed to continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Missouri, where he will enroll in January.

Burks and teammate Fredrick Moore are the first students to graduate Ritter early. In order to do so, both took additional classes online during the recently completed semester while also fulfilling their Christian service-hours requirement. This was on top of their regular schoolwork while playing football at an extremely high level. A receiver, Moore is headed to Michigan, where he will eventually catch passes from McCarthy.

“He and Fredrick took on ownership of being able to have their diplomas say Cardinal Ritter College Prep,” Ritter coach Brennan Spain said. “You’re talking about a young man that was extremely busy but was still able to produce on the field and produce in the classroom.”

Burks, 17, began laying the groundwork for his early graduation as a junior. As he investigated what it would take he was greeted with skepticism. It was unprecedented, but Burks didn’t let that stop him. He kept pushing.

“The summer came and I let (the school administrators) know how much I wanted to graduate early and chase my career and my dream,” Burks said. “They made it happen for me.”

They gave him the opportunity, but Burks had to take advantage of it. Sacrifices were made in the short term for the greater goal. Instead of enjoying free time, hanging around the mall and being with his friends, Burks went to work.

“I felt like I had to grow up. That was something I wanted to accomplish,” Burks said. “I felt like I had to put (my social life) on the side burner and accomplish my priorities.”

His priority is learning Mizzou’s playbook and starting offseason workouts with the hopes of earning not only playing time as a freshman but a starting job. It’s no different than when he arrived at Ritter. He set the goal of becoming a four-year starter and achieved it.

“Mizzou is a place I feel I can do that out the gate,” Burks said. “There’s going to be a lot of adversity and things like that. It’s going to be a great experience.”

That he’ll begin that experience at Mizzou is something of a surprise. Prior to his senior day game in October, Burks verbally committed to Mississippi, choosing the Rebels from an abundance of scholarship offers. But as time went by he and his family kept talking about the future. It was during the course of those conversations Burks began to sway toward the Tigers. He could play for one of the best defenses in the Southeastern Conference and do it at a place where it’s easier for his whole family to watch. Days after the Lions won the state championship he flipped his commitment.

“There’s no one out there that has great, great success without having a great support system,” Burks said. “I know I have a great support system. I just wanted to maximize that and provide for them as much as they provide for me. I just felt like staying closer to home was the best decision for us.”

That support system was on hand, loud and proud at every Lions game. It got to watch Burks not only deliver bone-crunching hits at safety but dole out plenty of punishment at running back. This was the first season Burks stepped into the offensive backfield on the varsity and he delivered 1,717 yards and 30 total touchdowns. Spain needed someone to step up and take over as primary ball carrier. There simply wasn’t someone else better suited for the job on the roster.

“I knew he’d understand what we’re looking for,” Spain said. “As he become better his vision became clearer, those 4- and 5-yard gains he was getting became 12-plus. As the season carried on he got better and better.”

Burks was at the peak of his powers this fall. He was as big and strong as he could be with his relentless training. He ran track to become faster and condition his body for the rigors of playing iron-man football. After eschewing film study early in his career he became a film junky in an effort to be as prepared as possible every week.

“I love making plays,” Burks said. “Watching film took me over the edge to make plays. Watching film is a way of showing respect for the game and respecting your opponent.”

For all of Burks’ immense talents the greatest one was his ability to teach. He not only called plays on the field for the defense, he could explain to his teammates why each play was called and its purpose. That’s a luxury most coaches can’t claim and one Spain realized early on he was fortunate to have in his huddle.

“It’s one thing to have somebody that talented be out there and when they’re done they’re done,” Spain said. “It’s another to have someone that talented that’s able to teach the guys underneath him what’s going on. He knows one day he’d have to leave and somebody will have to fill his shoes.”

That day has come. The Lions should return a hearty core of players on both sides of the ball as they pursue another state championship next season. Burks will be gone, but his influence will be felt in the locker room for years to come.