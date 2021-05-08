All-Metro football defensive player of the year: De Smet's Wingo left no room for debate

In December he joined a strong class of area standouts to sign with Missouri. Wingo was the first player in his class to commit to the Tigers and second-year coach Eli Drinkwitz. After he committed, Wingo went from recruit to recruiter as he encouraged Mizzou’s other local and national targets to join him in Columbia.

On the field Wingo’s play does most of the talking, but not all of it.

“I do a lot of trash talking, that’s what I do,” he said.

His lips might be moving, but so is everything else, including a 6-foot-5 wingspan that helps make him such a dynamic presence on the defensive line.

“He’s great with his hands,” Fox coach Brent Tinker said. “He can read the offensive lineman’s release, read his keys and make the play. He’s a complete football player.”

Tinker got an in-depth look at what Wingo was capable of when his Warriors played De Smet in a Class 6 semifinal in the fall. Fox made its second state semifinal appearance in school history on the back of its rugged rushing attack that punished opponents. In 12 games the Warriors rushed more than 450 times compared to 53 total pass attempts. Finding a way around, past or through Wingo was one of the keys to the Warriors game plan.