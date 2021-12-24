All-Metro football defensive player of the year: East St. Louis' Pride Jr. leaves opponents shaking their heads

EAST ST. LOUIS — Toriano Pride Jr. does not want to shake hands.
He doesn’t want you to laugh at his wisecracks. Don’t tell him he did a good job.
When the opposition is nice to Pride it only makes him mad.
“I just hate playing guys that when I’m talking trash they try to be nice back. I don’t like nice receivers like that,” Pride said as he flashed his megawatt smile. “You want to shake my hand before the play? I don’t like that at all. You’re throwing me off. My job is to get you out of your game.”
There was little that got Pride off track his senior season. A 5-foot-11 and 183-pound cornerback for the East St. Louis football team, Pride is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro football defensive player of the year.
A consensus four-star recruit and ranked among the top 10 in the nation at his position, Pride signed with Clemson earlier this month. He’s the first area player to sign with the Tigers during their national resurgence in coach Dabo Swinney’s 13-year tenure.
Clemson landed a player who not only is exceptional at what he does now but has the potential to be even greater at the next level.
“The good ones keep elevating their game and there’s no doubt in my mind he’s going to elevate his,” longtime East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett said. “He’s got a special talent. For guys like that they’re born with that talent, then they nurture it and then they master it. He eats, sleeps and drinks football, man. That’s what he does. He’s going to be great.”
Pride, 18, made 82 tackles and three interceptions as East Side finished as the Class 6A runner-up to Cary-Grove after a dominating run through the Southwestern Conference and wins over CBC and De Smet the first two weeks of the season.
Pride’s impact cannot be measured by numbers alone. His ability to take away the opposition’s best wide receiver caused a ripple effect that helped the Flyers defense not allow a touchdown to an in-state opponent until the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.
“You can use him to take a certain player out of the game and by doing that it allows you to stop other aspects of your opponent,” Sunkett said. “If you want to double another wide receiver you can do that. If you want to add an extra guy in the box you can do that. It gives you the ability to do a lot of different things.”
Pride relishes winning his matchups play after play, game after game. Nothing is more satisfying to him than shutting down a hot-shot receiver who’s not used to being put on an island.
“My favorite part is making them feel like they’re not as good as they think they are,” Pride said. “I want to make them question if they’re good at receiver. I live for games like that.”
It’s a far cry from where Pride’s football plans began. He dreamed of playing big-time college football when he was 6 years old. Only in those dreams he wasn’t laying out the running back. He was the running back.
It wasn’t until he arrived at Vianney as a freshman that he primarily became a defensive player. The Golden Griffins already had two established running backs, including Kyren Williams, who just wrapped his junior season at Notre Dame and is preparing for the NFL Draft.
Vianney’s coaches liked Pride’s athleticism and toughness. It wasn’t long before he was starting at defensive back on what would become a Class 5 state championship team.
“I was fresh and didn’t know a lot. Technique-wise I was an athlete out there playing,” Pride said. “I just went into the fire and hopefully I did good at corner.”
As a youth, Pride never saw the attraction to defense. He was too busy having a ball scoring touchdowns and making guys miss. When he would play the defensive side he’d make a tackle and move on. It wasn’t long before he switched his allegiance, in no small part because of the players he had around him.
“I hit somebody and the whole (Vianney) defense was flying around, smacking me on the head and celebrating,” Pride said. “We’re talking trash to the offense, getting in their head. I’m like ‘Yeah, this is fun.’ ”
Pride had a good time, but there were hard times, too. Vianney thought it was ready to dethrone CBC, the reigning king of the Metro Catholic Conference at the time. When the two met, CBC quarterback Brett Gabbert helped Pride on his path to Clemson by thoroughly scalding the inexperienced youngster.
Pride was matched up against Zach Hahn in the slot. Hahn caught three passes for 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Pride can tell you exactly what happened on all of them.
“That’s the worst high school game of my life,” Pride said. “That’s something you’re never going to forget. I remember his name, the exact plays, the releases he took. I remember all of that, everything.”
As CBC celebrated its 70-28 win, Pride was beside himself. He was outclassed for the first time that season and decided he’d do everything he could to not let it happen again.
“After that, that’s when I realized I had to turn it up and get into this DB stuff,” Pride said.
What followed was three years of constant dedication to the craft of cornerback, the likes of which are rare in high school.
“It’s hard to find cover corners. A lot of schools take athletes and try to convert them,” 247sports Midwest recruiting analyst Allen Trieu said. “With him you see a level of polish you don’t see with a high school corner.”
Pride’s freshman year ended with his first state championship as Vianney won its second title in three seasons. Coach Paul Day resigned not long after and shortly after that Pride transferred to Lutheran North. A two-way player for the Crusaders, Pride was once again part of a ferocious defense that went on to win the Class 2 state championship his sophomore year. His junior season at Lutheran North was upended by COVID-19 and the restrictions put in place to limit its spread by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health. The Crusaders only played six games and lost in the Class 3 quarterfinals. Coach Carl Reed then left Lutheran North to take over at De Smet.
Prior to his senior season, Pride transferred to East St. Louis, where his football knowledge grew exponentially. With the Flyers he learned techniques that allowed him to move between defending outside receivers who tend to be taller and slot receivers who are often smaller, quicker and harder to guard.
“Toriano is a smart kid. It didn’t take him long to pick up things at all. He’s an eager learner. He always asks questions,” Sunkett said. “He’ll make a mistake and right away he’s going to ask you why, ‘How can I correct that?’ It just took his game to a whole nother level.”
Pride has tested himself against the best in the area. As a sophomore at Lutheran North he lined up across from Luther Burden III, who was at Cardinal Ritter at the time. As a junior he went head to head with St. Mary’s star wideout Kevin Coleman Jr.
“Those are the best competition I’ve had in this area,” Pride said of this year’s All-Metro co-offensive players of the year. “For a fact.”
Pride has developed into an elite player in his own right. He ranks among the best cornerbacks to ever cross Sunkett’s path in his three decades as coach. Pride is right there with Terry “Blackcat” Hawthorne and Jeff Thomas, two East Side standouts, and Christian Morton, who was a two-way star when Riverview Gardens won the 1999 Class 5A title before he was taken in the seventh round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.
“He’s on that list,” Sunkett said. “Time will tell as he moves off to college. All those guys had successful college careers.”
Pride is set up for success. His parents, Toriano Sr. and Shasheen, have made sure of that. Pride has handled his own laundry and ironing the last few years. He’s capable with an air fryer and microwave when he’s hungry.
“I feel I’ll be able to carry myself with my parents not being around me,” Pride said.
They also instilled in him a deep understanding of right and wrong. Pride is aware he’ll never be perfect, but you also won’t catch him doing donuts in a car shredding up the football field.
“I’m going to mess up and do stupid stuff, that’s everybody. When you’re grown that’s going to happen,” Pride said. “Right now I wouldn’t make a mistake that’s going to affect my life.”
Pride is set to graduate early from East St. Louis and report in January to Clemson. When he arrives he’ll begin living the big-time college football experience he’s wanted much of his young life.
There will nationally televised showdowns and most years the Tigers have a legitimate chance to win a national championship. The competition will be the best Pride has ever competed against.
If they’re smart, they won’t try to shake his hand.
“Other than football I’m a real nice guy,” Pride said with a laugh.
