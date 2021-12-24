All-Metro football defensive player of the year: East St. Louis' Pride Jr. leaves opponents shaking their heads

Pride was matched up against Zach Hahn in the slot. Hahn caught three passes for 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Pride can tell you exactly what happened on all of them.

“That’s the worst high school game of my life,” Pride said. “That’s something you’re never going to forget. I remember his name, the exact plays, the releases he took. I remember all of that, everything.”

As CBC celebrated its 70-28 win, Pride was beside himself. He was outclassed for the first time that season and decided he’d do everything he could to not let it happen again.

“After that, that’s when I realized I had to turn it up and get into this DB stuff,” Pride said.

What followed was three years of constant dedication to the craft of cornerback, the likes of which are rare in high school.

“It’s hard to find cover corners. A lot of schools take athletes and try to convert them,” 247sports Midwest recruiting analyst Allen Trieu said. “With him you see a level of polish you don’t see with a high school corner.”