 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
All-Metro football offensive co-players of the year: Burden, Coleman shared a once-in-a-lifetime spotlight
0 comments

All-Metro football offensive co-players of the year: Burden, Coleman shared a once-in-a-lifetime spotlight

From the 2021 All-Metro football: Generational talents shine in the national spotlight series

Luther Burden III and Kevin Coleman Jr. were so close they could smell each other’s breath.

Face to face on the lush grass field of Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club, the two stared at one another like prize fighters before a bout.

Pitted against one another since the time they tore up the youth football scene as children, their rivalry followed them into high school. Coleman at St. Mary’s. Burden at Cardinal Ritter.

When the schools met their freshmen year, there was an altercation in Ritter’s parking lot after the game as things got heated when family and fans argued about which team and which player were better.

It’s a debate that has plagued the pair as they made their way up the national recruiting rankings. At any point in the last three years Burden and Coleman were among the top five wide receivers in their class in the nation. Both have been ranked ahead of and behind the other.

Not in recent memory has the area had this type of elite talent playing the same position in the same class. Imagine two Jeremy Maclins. Two Ezekiel Elliotts. Two Sheldon Richardsons.

Only you can’t pick them both, you can only pick one.

That’s how it was for Burden and Coleman.

“I just feel like where we come from there’s a lot of hate. There’s a lot of people that put the best players against each other,” Coleman said. “It’s St. Louis versus St. Louis instead of St. Louis versus everybody else. It’s always been like that. The city doesn’t understand they’ve got two great people from the city just trying to put on for the same city.”

All-Metro Football

East St. Louis' Luther Burden III and St. Mary's Kevin Coleman Jr. pose for a portrait at Mathews-Dickey Boys' & Girls' Club on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in St. Louis. Burden and Coleman are the Post-Dispatch All-Metro Football Co-Offensive Players of the Year. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Both are great. Both have the potential and opportunity to be two of the best to ever call St. Louis home. Which is why Burden and Coleman are the Post-Dispatch All-Metro football offensive co-players of the year.

The 6-foot-2 and 200-pound Burden is the consensus top-rated prospect in Illinois and a five-star recruit. He had a roller coaster of a high school career that was unprecedented.

His freshman season at Ritter ended with a runner-up finish in the Class 3 state championship game. His sophomore season was canceled after seven games when it was revealed Ritter’s coaches used an ineligible player. That winter Burden, who was tabbed the next great basketball standout from the area as a middle schooler, was a dynamic presence as Ritter won the Class 3 state basketball championship days before COVID-19 put the country into quarantine.

The virus and restrictions put in place to stop its spread by the St. Louis City Department of Health cost Burden the first six games of his junior year. When the Lions resumed their season in October 2020, Burden helped power them to the Class 3 semifinals. Two months later he transferred to East St. Louis, gave up basketball and participated in Illinois’s makeshift spring football season. His senior year was nothing short of remarkable as he scored 34 touchdowns — nine on punt returns, which shattered the Illinois High School Association’s single-season record of five and broke the career record of eight.

“I was surprised they kicked it to me at all,” Burden said. “I’d do everything in my power to keep the ball out of my hands if I was a coach.”

He scored three times in East Side’s 37-36 loss to Cary-Grove in the Class 6A state championship game in November.

For his career Burden caught 232 passes for 4,868 yards and scored 81 total touchdowns.

“It went by real fast,” Burden said. “It was definitely fun living it. I learned a lot about myself as a player and as an individual.”

The 5-foot-11 and 170-pound Coleman is the consensus top-rated prospect in Missouri. He had a more traditional career. If you can call scoring a touchdown on an 80-yard post route on the first play of your first varsity game traditional.

“I’ll never forget, it was Cover-2 but it was man. I took it high and told my QB (Cam’Ron McCoy), one of my best friends, to trust me and he trusted me,” Coleman said. “I always felt like I had to seize every opportunity. Soon as I got the ball in my hands I had to score it.”

All-Metro Football

St. Mary's Kevin Coleman Jr. poses for a portrait at Mathews-Dickey Boys' & Girls' Club on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in St. Louis. Coleman is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro Football Co-Offensive Player of the Year. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Few have scored it like Coleman. He gave a glimmer of what was to come as a freshman as he caught 47 passes for 1,045 yards and had 18 total touchdowns as the Dragons were knocked out in the district tournament. His sophomore year, St. Mary’s advanced to the Class 4 semifinals for just the second time in school history.

Coleman’s junior year was upended by COVID-19 as St. Mary’s started its season in October. After advancing to a Class 3 district title game it was forced to forfeit mere hours before the game due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program. This season the Dragons unleashed their fury on all comers and won the school’s first state championship with a 56-0 victory against St. Pius X–Kansas City in the Class 3 title game. It’s the largest margin of victory in state history. Coleman caught two passes for 97 yards and scored twice.

For his career Coleman caught 179 passes for 3,968 yards and scored 83 total touchdowns. He also had 14 interceptions and 85 tackles at defensive back in his first three seasons.

“I feel like I did what I was supposed to do. I made history at St. Mary’s becoming the first group to win a state championship,” Coleman said. “It felt like all the hard work I’ve put in my whole four years, my whole career in high school, it was finally rewarded.”

All-Metro Football

East St. Louis' Luther Burden III poses for a portrait at Mathews-Dickey Boys' & Girls' Club on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in St. Louis. Burden is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro Football Co-Offensive Player of the Year. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Burden and Coleman have both been selected as all-Americans. Burden will play Jan. 2 in the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando. Coleman is set to play Jan. 8 in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

Coleman plans announce his college choice at the All-American Bowl and display the first offering of his new clothing line, Just Different. While Burden made good on his pledge to Missouri and joined many of the nation’s high-profile recruits by signing Dec. 15, Coleman has played the long game. Since September, Coleman has taken official visits to Florida State, Oregon, USC and Miami.

When Coleman trimmed down his lengthy list of offers before his senior season, Miami wasn’t among the finalists. It wasn’t until former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal was named the Hurricanes head coach in early December that they piqued Coleman’s interest. Cristobal was one of several coaches at powerhouse programs to change schools.

While the recruiting cycle can feel like an endless headache to some, Coleman said he’s kept everything in perspective.

“I’ve kind of enjoyed this whole ride,” Coleman said. “I understand everyone doesn’t have this opportunity and I also got to weigh my options. I didn’t make my decision just on emotions and just on coaches. When you’re making this decision you have to make this decision about the school. Seeing these coaching changes, I’m really happy I waited.”

Burden and Coleman both will graduate early and enroll in college for the spring semester. Both want to be impact players as freshmen. They both have the physical gifts to do just that.

“Very dynamic, very fast,” is how 247sports Midwest recruiting analyst Allen Trieu described Coleman. “He can change direction while going full speed. He can score from any part of the field in a variety of ways.”

Burden was more of a question mark as a younger player because he spent so much time playing basketball instead of competing at scouting camps during the offseason. But the last 12 months playing for East St. Louis and putting basketball aside has honed and sharpened his football talents. Those questions went from a negative to a positive because of the potential growth he has as a player.

“You don’t see guys his size with the variety of skills he has,” Trieu said of Burden. “A lot of what he’s doing is on natural ability. You have to like the fact that there’s a lot of ceiling.”

All-Metro Football

East St. Louis' Luther Burden III and St. Mary's Kevin Coleman Jr. pose for a portrait at Mathews-Dickey Boys' & Girls' Club on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in St. Louis. Burden and Coleman are the Post-Dispatch All-Metro Football Co-Offensive Players of the Year. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Burden and Coleman have the chance to be transcendent players. But the path to stardom is a tenuous one. There is no shortage of players who were can’t-miss prospects but didn’t realize their professional dreams. Football — and life — can be cruel.

“With the opportunity I have I’m definitely going to put my all into it to get where I want to be,” Burden said. “I have to stay focused mentally and pray to God I stay healthy.”

For as much as Burden and Coleman were compared and contrasted in their time, they share more in common than not. Both wore the number 3. Both carry a deep love and appreciation of their families that drives them to be at their best. Both were named after their fathers, who have been influential in their lives.

“I want this name to be legendary,” Coleman said. “I want my name to last forever.”

As they stood face to face on the grass field where they once dusted their competition as kids, something funny happened.

They laughed.

Try as they might, neither could keep their mean mug face in place for long. First one would break and smile and then the other. Back and forth it went.

In that moment the debate that has plagued them all these years seemed so small, so meaningless. Here they were, two kids from St. Louis doing what they can to make it out of a city that too often eats its young.

“He’s one of the top players in 2022 class, I respect that,” Coleman said of Burden. “I respect him putting on for the city just like I’m putting on for the city.”

Said Burden of Coleman, “It’s real nice for people to put on for St. Louis because not that many guys come up out of here. He’s an outstanding player who put on for the city and created his own way. I wish him the best of luck.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News