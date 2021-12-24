All-Metro football offensive co-players of the year: Burden, Coleman shared a once-in-a-lifetime spotlight

Luther Burden III and Kevin Coleman Jr. were so close they could smell each other’s breath.
Face to face on the lush grass field of Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club, the two stared at one another like prize fighters before a bout.
Pitted against one another since the time they tore up the youth football scene as children, their rivalry followed them into high school. Coleman at St. Mary’s. Burden at Cardinal Ritter.
When the schools met their freshmen year, there was an altercation in Ritter’s parking lot after the game as things got heated when family and fans argued about which team and which player were better.
It’s a debate that has plagued the pair as they made their way up the national recruiting rankings. At any point in the last three years Burden and Coleman were among the top five wide receivers in their class in the nation. Both have been ranked ahead of and behind the other.
Not in recent memory has the area had this type of elite talent playing the same position in the same class. Imagine two Jeremy Maclins. Two Ezekiel Elliotts. Two Sheldon Richardsons.
Only you can’t pick them both, you can only pick one.
That’s how it was for Burden and Coleman.
“I just feel like where we come from there’s a lot of hate. There’s a lot of people that put the best players against each other,” Coleman said. “It’s St. Louis versus St. Louis instead of St. Louis versus everybody else. It’s always been like that. The city doesn’t understand they’ve got two great people from the city just trying to put on for the same city.”
Both are great. Both have the potential and opportunity to be two of the best to ever call St. Louis home. Which is why Burden and Coleman are the Post-Dispatch All-Metro football offensive co-players of the year.
The 6-foot-2 and 200-pound Burden is the consensus top-rated prospect in Illinois and a five-star recruit. He had a roller coaster of a high school career that was unprecedented.
His freshman season at Ritter ended with a runner-up finish in the Class 3 state championship game. His sophomore season was canceled after seven games when it was revealed Ritter’s coaches used an ineligible player. That winter Burden, who was tabbed the next great basketball standout from the area as a middle schooler, was a dynamic presence as Ritter won the Class 3 state basketball championship days before COVID-19 put the country into quarantine.
The virus and restrictions put in place to stop its spread by the St. Louis City Department of Health cost Burden the first six games of his junior year. When the Lions resumed their season in October 2020, Burden helped power them to the Class 3 semifinals. Two months later he transferred to East St. Louis, gave up basketball and participated in Illinois’s makeshift spring football season. His senior year was nothing short of remarkable as he scored 34 touchdowns — nine on punt returns, which shattered the Illinois High School Association’s single-season record of five and broke the career record of eight.
“I was surprised they kicked it to me at all,” Burden said. “I’d do everything in my power to keep the ball out of my hands if I was a coach.”
He scored three times in East Side’s 37-36 loss to Cary-Grove in the Class 6A state championship game in November.
For his career Burden caught 232 passes for 4,868 yards and scored 81 total touchdowns.
“It went by real fast,” Burden said. “It was definitely fun living it. I learned a lot about myself as a player and as an individual.”
The 5-foot-11 and 170-pound Coleman is the consensus top-rated prospect in Missouri. He had a more traditional career. If you can call scoring a touchdown on an 80-yard post route on the first play of your first varsity game traditional.
“I’ll never forget, it was Cover-2 but it was man. I took it high and told my QB (Cam’Ron McCoy), one of my best friends, to trust me and he trusted me,” Coleman said. “I always felt like I had to seize every opportunity. Soon as I got the ball in my hands I had to score it.”
Few have scored it like Coleman. He gave a glimmer of what was to come as a freshman as he caught 47 passes for 1,045 yards and had 18 total touchdowns as the Dragons were knocked out in the district tournament. His sophomore year, St. Mary’s advanced to the Class 4 semifinals for just the second time in school history.
Coleman’s junior year was upended by COVID-19 as St. Mary’s started its season in October. After advancing to a Class 3 district title game it was forced to forfeit mere hours before the game due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program. This season the Dragons unleashed their fury on all comers and won the school’s first state championship with a 56-0 victory against St. Pius X–Kansas City in the Class 3 title game. It’s the largest margin of victory in state history. Coleman caught two passes for 97 yards and scored twice.
For his career Coleman caught 179 passes for 3,968 yards and scored 83 total touchdowns. He also had 14 interceptions and 85 tackles at defensive back in his first three seasons.
“I feel like I did what I was supposed to do. I made history at St. Mary’s becoming the first group to win a state championship,” Coleman said. “It felt like all the hard work I’ve put in my whole four years, my whole career in high school, it was finally rewarded.”
Burden and Coleman have both been selected as all-Americans. Burden will play Jan. 2 in the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando. Coleman is set to play Jan. 8 in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.
Coleman plans announce his college choice at the All-American Bowl and display the first offering of his new clothing line, Just Different. While Burden made good on his pledge to Missouri and joined many of the nation’s high-profile recruits by signing Dec. 15, Coleman has played the long game. Since September, Coleman has taken official visits to Florida State, Oregon, USC and Miami.
When Coleman trimmed down his lengthy list of offers before his senior season, Miami wasn’t among the finalists. It wasn’t until former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal was named the Hurricanes head coach in early December that they piqued Coleman’s interest. Cristobal was one of several coaches at powerhouse programs to change schools.
While the recruiting cycle can feel like an endless headache to some, Coleman said he’s kept everything in perspective.
“I’ve kind of enjoyed this whole ride,” Coleman said. “I understand everyone doesn’t have this opportunity and I also got to weigh my options. I didn’t make my decision just on emotions and just on coaches. When you’re making this decision you have to make this decision about the school. Seeing these coaching changes, I’m really happy I waited.”
Burden and Coleman both will graduate early and enroll in college for the spring semester. Both want to be impact players as freshmen. They both have the physical gifts to do just that.
“Very dynamic, very fast,” is how 247sports Midwest recruiting analyst Allen Trieu described Coleman. “He can change direction while going full speed. He can score from any part of the field in a variety of ways.”
Burden was more of a question mark as a younger player because he spent so much time playing basketball instead of competing at scouting camps during the offseason. But the last 12 months playing for East St. Louis and putting basketball aside has honed and sharpened his football talents. Those questions went from a negative to a positive because of the potential growth he has as a player.
“You don’t see guys his size with the variety of skills he has,” Trieu said of Burden. “A lot of what he’s doing is on natural ability. You have to like the fact that there’s a lot of ceiling.”
Burden and Coleman have the chance to be transcendent players. But the path to stardom is a tenuous one. There is no shortage of players who were can’t-miss prospects but didn’t realize their professional dreams. Football — and life — can be cruel.
“With the opportunity I have I’m definitely going to put my all into it to get where I want to be,” Burden said. “I have to stay focused mentally and pray to God I stay healthy.”
For as much as Burden and Coleman were compared and contrasted in their time, they share more in common than not. Both wore the number 3. Both carry a deep love and appreciation of their families that drives them to be at their best. Both were named after their fathers, who have been influential in their lives.
“I want this name to be legendary,” Coleman said. “I want my name to last forever.”
As they stood face to face on the grass field where they once dusted their competition as kids, something funny happened.
They laughed.
Try as they might, neither could keep their mean mug face in place for long. First one would break and smile and then the other. Back and forth it went.
In that moment the debate that has plagued them all these years seemed so small, so meaningless. Here they were, two kids from St. Louis doing what they can to make it out of a city that too often eats its young.
“He’s one of the top players in 2022 class, I respect that,” Coleman said of Burden. “I respect him putting on for the city just like I’m putting on for the city.”
Said Burden of Coleman, “It’s real nice for people to put on for St. Louis because not that many guys come up out of here. He’s an outstanding player who put on for the city and created his own way. I wish him the best of luck.”
2021 All-Metro football superlatives
Co-offensive player of the year: Luther Burden III, senior, East St. Louis
The 6-foot-2 and 200-pound Burden did things never before seen in more than 100 years of Illinois high school football as he set a state record with nine punt returns for touchdowns. Caught 71 passes for 1,190 yards and 23 touchdowns. Scored 34 total touchdowns. Handled punting and kicking duties for the Flyers. An Under-Armour All-American selection. Signed with Missouri.
Co-offensive player of the year: Kevin Coleman Jr., senior, St. Mary’s
The 5-foot-11 and 175-pound Coleman had 37 receptions for 985 yards and 17 touchdowns this season to close his electric four-year varsity career. Also rushed for 435 yards and six touchdowns. Scored 29 total touchdowns to lead the Dragons to their first state championship. Named the Class 3 offensive player of the year by the Missouri Football Coaches Association. Plans to announce college commitment Jan. 8 while participating at All-American Bowl in San Antonio.
Defensive player of the year: Toriano Pride Jr., senior, East St. Louis
The 5-foot-11 and 185-pound cornerback put opponents on an island. Made 82 tackles and three interceptions for a Flyers defense that was by far the best in the area this season and among the best in recent memory. An All-American Bowl selection. A Class 6A first-team all-state selection by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association. Signed with Clemson.
Newcomer of the year: Dierre Hill Jr., freshman, Vashon
The 6-foot and 177-pound Hill made a scintillating varsity debut as he rushed for 1,120 yards and scored 24 total touchdowns to help the Wolverines advance to the Class 4 quarterfinals. Made 21 tackles and three interceptions at defensive back.
2021 All-Metro football first team offense
QB: Reagan Andrew, senior, MICDS
A four-year starter, the 5-foot-9 and 185-pound Andrew passed for 2,556 yards, 29 touchdowns and was intercepted six times. Rushed for 759 yards and 19 touchdowns. Named the Class 4 offensive player of the year by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
RB: Arlen Harris Jr., senior, Lutheran St. Charles
Signed with Stanford. Four-year varsity standout, the 5-foot-11 and 195-pound Harris rushed for 1,607 yards and scored 39 total touchdowns. Caught 22 passes for 362 yards. Scored game-winning touchdown in Class 2 state championship game. Class 2 offensive player of the year by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
RB: Kyle Wuebbeling, senior, Holt
The 6-foot and 200-pound Wuebbeling rushed for 1,751 yards and scored 24 total touchdowns as the Indians put together the best season in school history by reaching the Class 5 state final. Rushed for a combined 230 yards and three touchdowns in the Class 5 semifinals and final.
RB: Jeremiyah Love, junior, CBC
A 6-foot-1 and 195-pound speed merchant, Love rushed for 996 yards and 14 touchdowns on 95 carries to average more than 10 yards per carry. Rushed 10 or more times in a game just four times this season. A Class 6 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
WR: Chris Brooks Jr., senior, SLUH
The 6-foot-2 and 210-pound Brooks had a healthy season and dominated as he caught 49 passes for 959 yards and scored 21 touchdowns. Metro Catholic Conference co-offensive player of the year. A Class 6 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association. Signed with Yale.
WR: Jackson Smith, senior, Holt
The 5-foot-9 and 182-pound Smith was electric with the ball in his hands. Caught 107 passes for 1,184 yards and scored 21 total touchdowns. A Class 5 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
WR: Nathan Ryan, senior, Troy
In his first season of varsity football the 6-foot-3 and 190-pound Ryan made his presence felt. He had 58 receptions for 1,279 yards and 15 touchdowns, including the game-winning score as time expired to lift Troy to its first district championship since 1991.
WR: Jeremiah McClellan, sophomore, CBC
The 6-foot-1 and 190-pound McClellan was dynamic in first season as a varsity regular with 41 receptions for 989 yards and nine touchdowns. Set school record with 11 catches for 284 yards against Edwardsville. A Class 6 first-team all-state selection by Missouri Football Coaches Association.
OL: Miles McVay, junior, East St. Louis
The 6-foot-7 and 345-pound tackle was biggest presence on offensive line that cleared the way for more than 2,700 yards rushing and 40 touchdowns. The Flyers also passed for more than 2,800 yards and another 30 touchdowns. A Class 6A all-state honorable mention selection by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association.
OL: Austin Bone, senior, Holt
A four-year varsity stalwart, the 6-foot-2 and 315-pound Bone dominated at the left guard position for an explosive Indians offense that rushed for 2,552 yards, passed for more than 3,000 yards and scored 78 total touchdowns.
OL: Jimmy Lansing, senior, Chaminade
A 6-foot-7 and 300-pound tackle, Lansing was outstanding for a Red Devils offense that rushed for nearly 3,900 yards, passed for more than 1,300 yards and 64 total touchdowns. A Class 5 second-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association. Signed with SIU Carbondale.
OL: Bryce Parson, sophomore, CBC
The 6-foot-4 and 275-pound left tackle was dominant as the Cadets passed for more than 3,000 yards, rushed for more than 3,300 yards and scored 78 total touchdowns. A Class 6 second-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
OL: Cartez Peoples, senior, St. Mary’s
The 6-foot-1 and 292-pound Peoples was crucial as the Dragons passed for 2,400 yards, rushed for 2,500 yards and scored 71 total touchdowns. A Class 3 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
2021 All-Metro football first team defense
DL: Keshawn Hayden, junior, East St. Louis
The 6-foot-2 and 220-pound Hayden made 100 tackles and nine sacks for a Flyers defense that didn’t allow a touchdown to its Southwestern Conference opponents.
DL: Tommy Hagan, senior, Lafayette
A four-year varsity stalwart, the 6-foot and 220-pound Hagan made 130 tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and an interception. A Class 5 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
DL: Tyler Gant, junior, CBC
The 6-foot-4 and 235-pound Gant was a wrecking ball for the Cadets as he made 73 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions. A Class 6 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
DL: Marquis Gracial, senior, St. Charles
Signed with Missouri. A 6-foot-4 and 310-pound defensive tackle has only scratched the surface of his abilities. Racked up 17 sacks and 43 tackles for loss in his career despite seeing double and triple teams. A Class 4 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
LB: Chris Skiljan, senior, De Smet
The 6-foot-2 and 235-pound Skiljan anchored the Spartans defense the last two seasons. Finished his senior year with 71 tackles. A Class 6 second-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
LB: Kendall Huston, senior, CBC
The 6-foot-1 and 195-pound Huston was dynamic as he made 63 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, seven sacks and six interceptions. A Class 6 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
LB: Achille Kpeya Jr., senior, St. Mary’s
The 5-foot-10 and 208-pound Kpeya was a four-year varsity stalwart for the Dragons. Made 67 tackles, nine tackles for loss and seven sacks. Named the Class 3 defensive player of the year by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
LB: Antwon Hayden, junior, East St. Louis
The 6-foot-3 and 220-pound Hayden made 117 tackles and five sacks in his first season with the Flyers, ending with a Class 6 state runner-up finish.
DB: Kaleb Purdy, senior, De Smet
Signed with Kansas. The 5-foot-10 and 165-pound Purdy made 59 tackles and three interceptions at safety for the Spartans. The Metro Catholic Conference defensive player of the year. A Class 6 first-team all-state selection.
DB: Justus Johnson, senior, CBC
Signed with Murray State. The 6-foot-2 and 185-pound Johnson made 39 tackles and three interceptions. A Class 6 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
DB: Isaiah Slaughter, senior, Holt
The 5-foot-11 and 205-pound Slaughter was instrumental at the back end of Holt’s defense as he made 106 tackles and five interceptions. Named the Class 5 defensive player of the year by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
DB: Ahmad Robinson, senior, East St. Louis
Signed with Arkansas State. The 6-foot and 176-pound Robinson was a lockdown defender for the Flyers as he made 87 tackles and an interception.
2021 All-Metro football first team specialists, utility
UTL: Ja’Marion Wayne, senior, Parkway West
Signed with Missouri. A four-year starter, the 6-foot-4 and 185-pound Wayne ranks among the all-time great Longhorns as he had 30 receptions for 413 yards, rushed for 651 yards and scored 22 total touchdowns on offense. Made 54 tackles, five interceptions and recovered four fumbles on defense. A Class 5 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
UTL: Cam Epps, senior, Chaminade
Signed with Oklahoma State. A dynamic presence with the ball, the 6-foot-3 and 205-pound Epps rushed for 1,852 yards and scored 31 total touchdowns. He passed for 427 yards, five touchdowns and was intercepted six times. At defensive back he made 49 tackles and a sack. Metro Catholic Conference co-offensive player of the year. A Class 5 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association at defensive back.
UTL: Drew Krobath, senior, Summit
The 6-foot-3 and 190-pound Krobath was excellent in all three phases for the Falcons as he had 42 receptions for 676 yards and 10 touchdowns, made 22 tackles and three interceptions and kicked eight field goals. Averaged more than 55 yards on kickoffs and nearly 31 yards per punt. A Class 5 second-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
K: Josh Deal, junior, Francis Howell
The 6-foot and 200-pound Deal was a true weapon for the Vikings as he converted seven field goals and 62 extra-point kicks. Averaged nearly 59 yards per kickoff. A Class 6 second-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
P: Mason Taylor, senior, Ladue
The 6-foot-2 and 225-pound Taylor averaged nearly 46 yards per punt on 24 attempts and nearly 52 yards on kickoffs. Hit seven field goals and 47 extra-point kicks. Also had 46 tackles and seven tackles for loss. A Class 5 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
2021 All-Metro football second team offense
QB: Patrick Heitert, senior, CBC
Signed with Southeast Missouri. The 6-foot-1 and 190-pound Heitert made the most of his first full season as the starting quarterback as he passed for 2,974 yards, 22 touchdowns and was intercepted six times. Rushed for 461 yards and 12 touchdowns. Named the Class 6 offensive player of the year by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
RB: Steven Hall, junior, MICDS
The 5-foot-11 and 200-pound Hall rushed for 1,251 yards, caught 22 passes for 390 yards and scored 21 total touchdowns. A Class 4 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
RB: Kevin Emmanuel, junior, Eureka
The 5-foot-9 and 195-pound Emmanuel continued the Wildcats tradition of dominant running backs by rushing for 1,715 yards and 25 touchdowns. Caught 11 passes for 123 yards and two more scores. A Class 5 second-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
RB: Jackson Overton, junior, St. Dominic
The 5-foot-7 and 150-pound Overton rushed for 1,231 yards and scored 29 touchdowns as the Crusaders won the first district championship in program history. A Class 4 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
WR: Ryan Wingo, sophomore, SLUH
The 6-foot-2 and 200-pound Wingo had 32 receptions for 638 yards. Rushed for 206 yards and scored 15 total touchdowns. Among the top-rated prospects in his class in the nation.
WR: Tyler Macon, junior, Kirkwood
The 5-foot-11 and 175-pound Macon caught 47 passes for 839 yards and scored 13 total touchdowns. A Class 6 second-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
WR: PJ Behan, senior, MICDS
The 6-foot-2 and 180-pound Behan caught 53 passes for 1,063 yards and scored 15 total touchdowns. A Class 4 all-state second-team selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
WR: Chase Hendricks, junior, St. Mary’s
The 5-foot-11 and 185-pound Hendricks caught 26 passes for 576 yards and 13 touchdowns for a Dragons offense that was unstoppable as it won the Class 3 state championship. A Class 3 third-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
OL: Melvin Priestly, senior, East St. Louis
A 6-foot-4 and 305-pound guard, Priestly was dominant as the Flyers offense put up more than 5,000 combined passing and receiving yards and scored 70 touchdowns.
OL: Calvin Geans Jr., senior, Hazelwood Central
The 6-foot and 235-pound Geans helped clear the way for the Hawks to rush for more than 2,600 yards and 36 touchdowns and pass for more than 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns.
OL: Nat Bilderback, senior, MICDS
A 6-foot-2 and 275-pound left guard, Bilderback was critical as the Rams rushed for nearly 3,000 yards and 49 touchdowns and passed for 2,700 yards and 30 touchdowns.
OL: Tre’marr Willis, senior, McCluer
A 6-foot-4 and 315-pound standout who can play all five offensive line positions, Willis was key as the Comets rushed for 2,054 yards and 30 touchdowns and passed for 2,045 yards and 27 touchdowns. Named the Suburban Conference Blue lineman of the year.
OL: Paris Patterson, junior, East St. Louis
A 6-foot-5 and 315-pound guard, Patterson was a dominant force for the Flyers offense that was unstoppable with more than 5,000 yards of combined passing and rushing yards and 70 touchdowns.
2021 All-Metro football second team defense
DL: Jahkai Lang, junior, Troy
A 6-foot-3 and 240-pound powerhouse, Lang had 51 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks and an interception. Earned all-conference honors as an offensive lineman. A Class 6 all-state first-team selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
DL: Frank Wilson, senior, East St. Louis
The 6-foot-4 and 260-pound Wilson made 110 tackles and four sacks for a Flyers defense that did not allow a touchdown to a Southwestern Conference opponent this season.
DL: Jireh Mays, senior, East St. Louis
A 6-foot-1 and 305-pound nose guard, Mays devoured offensive linemen and made 72 tackles and six sacks for a Flyers defense that did not allow a Southwestern Conference opponent to score a touchdown this season.
DL: Nasim Cairo, senior, Edwardsville
Signed with Southeast Missouri. A 6-foot-2 and 260-pound defensive tackle, Cairo made 55 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks.
DL: Zamier Collins, sophomore, St. Mary’s
A 6-foot-4 and 236-pound defensive end, Collins had 57 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and three sacks. A Class 3 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
LB: Kaden Moore, junior, Holt
The 6-foot and 208-pound Moore had 117 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, a sack and recovered two game-changing fumbles in the Indians’ first state semifinal win in program history. A Class 5 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
LB: DonTavion Sullivan, senior, SLUH
The 6-foot and 210-pound Sullivan had 119 tackles, 19 tackles for loss five sacks and two interceptions. A Class 6 second-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
LB: Michael Teason, junior, CBC
The 6-foot-2 and 210-pound Teason had 64 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions as the Cadets stormed to their fourth state championship. A Class 6 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
LB: Gus Baisch, senior, MICDS
The 5-foot-11 and 200-pound Baisch had 135 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and two interceptions. A Class 4 second-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
DB: Bjorn Sjogren, senior, MICDS
The 6-foot-2 and 190-pound Sjogren had 106 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and six interceptions. A Class 4 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
DB: Christian Gray, junior, De Smet
The 6-foot-2 and 175-pound Gray made 34 tackles, two interceptions and recovered two fumbles. One of the top-rated junior prospects at his position in the state.
DB: Marvin Burks Jr., junior, Cardinal Ritter
The 6-foot-2 and 190-pound Burks had 33 tackles and one interception. One of the top-rated junior prospects at his position in the state.
DB: Jalen Lee, senior, Fort Zumwalt North
Signed with South Dakota State. The 6-foot and 185-pound Lee had 64 tackles and three interceptions. Also scored four touchdowns as wide receiver and running back. Named the GAC Central player of the year. A Class 5 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
2021 All-Metro football second team specialists, utility
UTL: Cole Ruble, junior, Seckman
The 5-foot-10 and 175-pound quarterback led the area with 2,555 yards rushing and 30 touchdowns. Passed for 787 yards, 13 touchdowns and was intercepted three times as the Jaguars won their first conference title and first playoff game in program history.
UTL: Chase Hanson, senior, Mascoutah
The 6-foot-1 and 190-pound Hanson was dynamic at quarterback as he passed for 1,968 yards, 23 touchdowns and was intercepted eight times and rushed for 1,015 yards and 19 touchdowns. Made 28 tackles and two interceptions at defensive back. Averaged 38 yards per punt. Suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 8.
UTL: Charos Sutton, junior, Troy
The 5-foot-10 and 175-pound Sutton passed for 2,314 yards, 24 touchdowns and was intercepted seven times. Rushed for 1,090 yards and 18 touchdowns. A Class 6 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
K: Matthew Kamper, senior, St. Mary’s
The 5-foot-11 and 156-pound Kamper averaged nearly 56 yards on his 90 kickoffs and nearly 30 yards on his 19 punts. Converted three field goals and 40 extra-point kicks.
P: Connor Lander, sophomore, Parkway Central
The 5-foot-8 and 145-pound Lander led the area with 35 punts for 1,386 yards and a 39.6-yard average per punt. A Class 4 third-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
2021 All-Metro football third team offense
QB: Cooper Brown, senior, Holt
Holt’s all-time leading passer, the 6-foot-3 and 200-pound Brown passed for 2,978 yards, 37 touchdowns and was intercepted five times. Rushed for 399 yards and eight touchdowns. Suffered season-ending shoulder injury in Class 5 quarterfinal. Named the GAC South player of the year.
RB: Jamarion Price, senior, Hazelwood Central
The 5-foot-5 and 170-pound Price rushed for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns.
RB: Deion Brown, junior, Kirkwood
The 5-foot-9 and 175-pound Brown rushed for 1,081 yards and scored 14 touchdowns despite missing three games with a fractured arm. A Class 6 second-team all-state selection.
RB: Jared Rhodes, senior, Ladue
The 5-foot-11 and 200-pound Rhodes rushed for 1,191 yards and scored 19 touchdowns at running back. Made 36 tackles and three interceptions at defensive back. A Class 5 third-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
WR: Michael Parr Jr., junior, Lutheran St. Charles
The 5-foot-11 and 180-pound Parr had 42 receptions for 1,019 yards and 12 touchdowns as the Cougars won their first state championship. A Class 2 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
WR: Cameron Haag, senior, Mater Dei
The 6-foot and 164-pound Haag had 74 receptions for 1,279 yards and scored 28 total touchdowns. Made 23 tackles and nine interceptions at defensive back. Averaged 35.8 yards on 26 punts.
WR: Kameron Gillespie, senior, McCluer
The 5-foot-11 and 180-pound Gillespie had 37 receptions for 896 yards and scored 25 total touchdowns.
WR: Jahaad Fort, senior, Priory
The 6-foot and 175-pound Fort had 80 receptions for 1,211 yards and scored 21 total touchdowns. Made 63 tackles and seven interceptions at defensive back. A Class 3 second-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
OL: Jeremiah Hardnett, junior, O’Fallon
A 5-foot-9 and 250-pound left guard, Hardnett was outstanding as he cleared the way for the Panthers to rush for more than 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns and pass for 1,110 yards and 11 touchdowns.
OL: Ben Stelken, senior, Lindbergh
A 6-foot-3 and 245-pound two-way tackle who was vital as the Flyers rushed for 2,297 yards and 37 touchdowns. Made 57 tackles and eight tackles for loss on defense. A Class 6 second-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
OL: Zach Gawart, senior, Marquette
A 6-foot-1 and 235-pound guard, Gawart helped the Mustangs rush for 2,100 yards and 29 touchdowns and pass for 1,835 yards and 24 touchdowns.
OL: TJ Houston, senior, Francis Howell
The 6-foot-2 and 195-pound Houston was a two-way standout and excelled at right tackle, helping the Vikings rush for more than 2,500 yards and 45 touchdowns and pass for more than 2,100 yards and 23 touchdowns. Made 36 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks on the defensive line.
OL: Andrew Bontrager, senior, Timberland
A 6-foot-5 and 220-pound center, Bontrager was excellent as the Wolves rushed for more than 2,800 yards and 39 touchdowns and passed for more than 1,800 yards and 15 touchdowns. A Class 6 second-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
2021 All-Metro football third team defense
DL: Sterling Webb, senior, Westminster
The 6-foot-3 and 275-pound Webb had 55 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and seven sacks. A Class 3 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
DL: Ashtin Rustemeyer, senior, Lutheran St. Charles
Signed with Arkansas State. The 6-foot-2 and 285-pound Rustemeyer had 72 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and four sacks. A unanimous Class 2 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
DL: Matthew Mehrhoff, senior, Summit
The 6-foot-3 and 210-pound Mehrhoff had 81 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and seven sacks. A Class 5 second-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
DL: Tyson Ford, senior, John Burroughs
Signed with Notre Dame. The 6-foot-6 and 265-pound Ford had 43 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and a sack. A Class 4 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
LB: Ayden Harris, sophomore, Lutheran St. Charles
The 5-foot-10 and 190-pound Harris had 179 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception. A Class 2 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
LB: Wyatt Robbins, junior, Francis Howell
The 6-foot and 190-pound Robbins had 124 tackles and seven tackles for loss.
LB: Dominic Nenninger, junior, Summit
The 6-foot-1 and 215-pound Nenninger had 83 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks and recovered four fumbles. A Class 5 second-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
LB: Jayden Trotter, junior, Hazelwood Central
The 6-foot and 190-pound Trotter had 92 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six sacks and an interception. Named the Suburban Conference Yellow defensive player of the year.
LB: Kaliel Boyd, junior, St. Mary’s
The 6-foot and 200-pound Boyd had 77 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and one interception. A Class 3 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
DB: Matthew Willenbrink, senior, St. Dominic
The 5-foot-11 and 170-pound Willenbrink had 55 tackles and three interceptions at defensive back. Had 749 combined rushing and receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns at receiver. A Class 4 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
DB: Luke Parmentier, senior, Civic Memorial
The 6-foot-2 and 180-pound Parmentier had 78 tackles and six interceptions at defensive back. Caught 61 passes for 1,122 yards and 12 touchdowns at receiver. A Class 4A first-team all-state selection by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association.
DB: Jerry Richardson, junior, Collinsville
The 5-foot-10 and 175-pound Richardson had 40 tackles and an interception at defensive back. Rushed for 1,342 yards, had 20 receptions for 396 yards and scored 20 total touchdowns. A Class 7A honorable mention all-state selection by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association.
DB: Da’Kion Phillips, junior, Lift For Life
The 5-foot-10 and 192-pound Phillips had 60 tackles and nine interceptions at defensive back. Rushed for 1,039 yards and scored 10 total touchdowns as the Hawks won their first district championship in program history.
2021 All-Metro football third team specialists, utility
UTL: Michael Hopkins, senior, McCluer
A 6-foot and 167-pound quarterback, Hopkins was the catalyst for the Comets high-flying offense as he passed for 2,045 yards and 27 touchdowns and rushed for 888 yards and 17 touchdowns. A Class 4 second-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
UTL: Brian Brown, senior, Lutheran North
The 6-foot-2 and 170-pound Brown passed for 2,014 yards, 25 touchdowns and was intercepted three times. Rushed for 715 yards and 10 touchdowns.
UTL: Brett Smith, junior, Troy
The 5-foot-9 and 175-pound Smith rushed for 842 yards and 14 touchdowns at running back. Made 127 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception at linebacker. A Class 6 second-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
K: Joshua Kacich, senior, CBC
The 6-foot-2 and 270-pound Kacich averaged 52 yards per kickoff, more than 34 yards per punt. Hit eight field goals and converted 82 extra-point kicks.
P: Quaran Williams, junior, Parkway North
The 6-foot-1 and 205-pound Williams averaged 38.9 yards on his 22 punts. At quarterback rushed for 1,064 yards and 24 touchdowns. Passed for 644 yards and three touchdowns.
