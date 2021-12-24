All-Metro football offensive co-players of the year: Burden, Coleman shared a once-in-a-lifetime spotlight

“I just feel like where we come from there’s a lot of hate. There’s a lot of people that put the best players against each other,” Coleman said. “It’s St. Louis versus St. Louis instead of St. Louis versus everybody else. It’s always been like that. The city doesn’t understand they’ve got two great people from the city just trying to put on for the same city.”

Both are great. Both have the potential and opportunity to be two of the best to ever call St. Louis home. Which is why Burden and Coleman are the Post-Dispatch All-Metro football offensive co-players of the year.

The 6-foot-2 and 200-pound Burden is the consensus top-rated prospect in Illinois and a five-star recruit. He had a roller coaster of a high school career that was unprecedented.

His freshman season at Ritter ended with a runner-up finish in the Class 3 state championship game. His sophomore season was canceled after seven games when it was revealed Ritter’s coaches used an ineligible player. That winter Burden, who was tabbed the next great basketball standout from the area as a middle schooler, was a dynamic presence as Ritter won the Class 3 state basketball championship days before COVID-19 put the country into quarantine.