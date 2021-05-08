All-Metro football offensive player of the year: Burden trades hoop dreams for gridiron glory

A consensus five-star recruit, Burden, 17, is ranked by 247sports as the No. 10 overall prospect in the nation in his class and No. 1 in Illinois. Rivals ranks Burden as the No. 7 overall recruit in the country and the top prospect at his position.

His junior season only reaffirmed his lofty status. In the fall at Ritter he caught 31 passes for 895 yards and scored 13 touchdowns as the Lions advanced to the Class 3 semifinals, where they were beaten by eventual state champion Blair Oaks.

In his career at Ritter, Burden played 30 games, caught 124 passes for 2,941 yards and scored 39 total touchdowns. Those numbers could be even bigger. He played just seven games his sophomore season when Ritter’s program was dissolved after it was reported the coaching staff intentionally used an ineligible player.

This spring at East Side, Burden caught 32 passes for 737 yards and scored eight touchdowns as the Flyers defended their Southwestern Conference championship by holding off Edwardsville 50-47 in the league's title game. In that game Burden caught seven passes for 183 yards and scored twice.

“It was fun,” Burden said of his spring season. “The competition got better, but I look at every opponent as the same.”