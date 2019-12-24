All-Metro football offensive player of the year: Macon makes history at East St. Louis

Macon's maturation as a player and leader was crucial that day and over the course of the season. He was named the starter prior to his sophomore year and it was a learning experience. He had to adjust to the speed of the game and grow more comfortable with being uncomfortable. As a sophomore, he rushed for 1,190 yards. That was due, in part, to his willingness to abandon ship and scramble at the first sign of trouble.

“My first year I was more rattled when the pocket broke down,” Macon said. “This year I feel I was more mature to know how to maintain the pocket and my pocket presence. Trusting in my line was a big part this year, too.”

Javontez Spraggins can count on one hand how many times Macon was sacked this fall. A Tennessee-bound offensive guard, the 6-foot-3 and 300-pound Spraggins said that was a credit to Macon's keen sense of awareness on the field.

“It's really easy for us. He doesn't put himself in a position to get sacked,” Spraggins said. “Wherever he's at on the field, he knows where his defenders are at.”

Macon knows where they are and how to make them move where he wants. His ability to keep a defense on its heels with his decision making is a defensive coordinator's nightmare.