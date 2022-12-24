All-Metro football offensive player of the year: McVay led the way as offensive line dominated for East St. Louis

The pile of bones was massive.

Nearly 500 of them picked so clean you’d never know they were once coated in garlic parmesan, honey chipotle or lemon pepper.

Miles McVay thinks the pile should have been bigger. The senior right tackle for the East St. Louis football team, he sat at a table full of teammates as they turned a local restaurant’s kitchen into their personal chicken wing shop.

“I think some of them were eating the bones,” McVay said with a chuckle. “We have 500 wings and there’s like 300 bones.”

There were so many stacked on top of each other that it left the handful of coaches who tagged along and footed the bill cracking jokes.

“They called it a graveyard,” senior left guard Paris Patterson Jr. said.

The Flyers’ offensive line was second to none when it came to putting down wings. They were even better at burying their opponents. As a unit, McVay, Patterson, left tackle Brandon Henderson, center Timothy Pitts Jr. and right guard Terran “Yeye” Scarborough were the backbone of back-to-back Class 6A title-game appearances and the driving force behind this year’s state championship, the 10th in East St. Louis’s illustrious football history.

“It used to be a competition to see who could get the most knockdowns on the play,” said McVay, 18. “We treated it like a game to see how many heads we could knock off. You have to realize it was all in fun. When you’re going out there and dominating with your brothers it is fun.”

The 6-foot-7 and 355-pound McVay is the standout of the bunch. He’s the one who signed with Alabama, becoming the first local player to do so in coach Nick Saban’s historic tenure. He’s the one selected to play in the Under Armour All-America game January 3 in Orlando. He’s among the top-rated prospects in Illinois and has been one of the most sought-after recruits in the nation since he was in middle school. McVay is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro football offensive player of the year, but like so many accomplishments on the gridiron, it’s one that only comes with the help of others.

“It took all five of us to do what we needed to do,” McVay said.

What they did was perform unlike any offensive line seen these parts in a long time, maybe ever. The 6-foot-5 and 315-pound Patterson signed with Arkansas. The 6-foot-6 and 310-pound Henderson signed with Illinois. That’s three Power 5 players on one offensive line. It’s no wonder the Flyers produced more than 3,600 yards rushing, 2,000 yards passing and scored 86 touchdowns this season as they finished 12-2 and played in their third consecutive state championship game.

“I can say it was amazing playing as a unit,” Patterson said.

McVay and Patterson started as freshmen on the 2019 state championship team. All five offensive linemen started last year when they finished as the runner-up to Cary-Grove in a gut-wrenching one-point loss.

It was during the one season they didn’t get to play for a championship that the Flyers realized just how special they could be. During the spring of 2021 when the Illinois High School Association did not have a playoff due to the coronavirus pandemic, teams were allowed to play locally. All five linemen started together for the first time as sophomores.

“Just thinking about it, this line is coming back next year and another year. We’re dominating like this it’s going to get worse over time,” Patterson said. "That’s when you really open your eyes and it’s going to be some trouble for people the next two years.”

McVay, Patterson and Henderson were three of the team captains and would take part in the pregame coin toss. At this year’s state championship game when they arrived at midfield they simply dwarfed their counterparts from Prairie Ridge. The trio was so much taller and broader it was comical.

“We played Prairie Ridge my freshman year and they weren’t that little,” McVay said. “At least I don’t remember them being little, maybe we just got so much bigger.”

They are big kids — emphasis on kids. The jokes come fast and in bunches when the linemen are together. Playing on the offensive line is grueling and there is little glory. Your job is to smash into someone, pick yourself up and do it again on the next play. And the next play. And the play after that.

Getting laughs in when you can is one of the best parts. McVay is quick with a quip, but when it comes to the mantle of funniest Flyers lineman, he says it’s not him.

“It’s most definitely Paris. I can’t pick that title up,” McVay said. “Everybody has their day when the jokes are clicking. We get cussed out for it all the time. We’ll be in practice walking through and just start laughing. Paris normally has the most days. Our sixth man Kerwin Williams, he has the second most.”

Henderson was the first one to try to get the group back on track at practice. When he did, the jokes circled back to him as they called him “Paw Patrol” and “assistant coach.”

It’s all fun and games until longtime East Side coach Darren Sunkett piped up.

“If I hear one more voice ya’ll rolling,” Sunkett would shout, threating to make them roll down the field and back as punishment.

“That’s when we all shut up,” McVay said.

The jokes don’t fly at practice anymore. They don’t even fly in the hallways. McVay graduated from East St. Louis early and began offseason preparations at Alabama as he learns the playbook and studies film. He’s no longer in the building, but he’s never far from his friends.

“They’re like my family. I haven’t went a day without talking to them yet,” McVay said. “It’s going to be even more phone calls when they go through spring ball or they get their playbook. It’s going to be fun.”

McVay is outgoing with a personality that’s jovial and warm. It belies the unfathomable amount of loss he and his teammates have suffered in their young lives. McVay has had seven teammates die in his football career.

Seven.

“It hurts,” McVay said. “You spend so much time with somebody, you go out there and sweat and struggle with the same dude every day and one day it’s all taken away. That’s sad.”

Jaylon McKenzie was among the seven. He would have been a senior this year. He was the guy McVay always imagined he would block for. The guy he would hoist into the air to celebrate countless touchdowns.

Instead, McKenzie's memory drives McVay to push to his full potential. It’s the best way he feels he can honor his friend.