All-purpose: Cade Brister, Fort Zumwalt North

Graduation year: 2017

A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, Brister was among the most dominating two-way players over the last decade. At quarterback, he rushed for 2,020 yards and an area-best 44 touchdowns and threw for 1,458 yards and 13 touchdowns. Made 71 tackles and 10 interceptions at safety. For his four-year career, he rushed for over 4,000 yards, 78 touchdowns and made 333 tackles and 20 interceptions. Signed with Lindenwood. Set school records for most touchdown passes in a season (39) and passing yards in a season (3,779).

