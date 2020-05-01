All-purpose: Cody Schrader, Lutheran South
0 comments

All-purpose: Cody Schrader, Lutheran South

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Cody Schrader, Lutheran South

Cody Schrader, Lutheran South football

Graduation year: 2018

A two-time All-Metro first-team selection, Schrader goes down as the best all-around player in Lutheran South’s history. Named the Metro League player of the year three times. As a senior, he rushed for 1,778 yards and scored 28 total touchdowns. Made 110 tackles and five sacks. In his four-year varsity career, he racked up 6,759 yards rushing and 89 touchdowns. Made 481 tackles and 14 sacks. Signed with Truman State. Redshirted as a freshman. Played in 12 games this past fall and rushed for 605 yards and seven touchdowns.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports