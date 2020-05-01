All-purpose: Isaiah Williams, Trinity

Graduation year: 2019
Two-time Missouri Gatorade player of the year put up eye-popping numbers in his four-year career as he led Trinity to its first two state title-game appearances and the 2018 Class 3 state championship. Finished his senior season with 2,398 yards passing and 32 touchdowns, and rushed for 1,036 yards and 10 touchdowns. For his career, he threw for 8,328 yards and 106 touchdowns and rushed for 2,882 yards and 39 touchdowns. Signed with Illinois.
