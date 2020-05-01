All-purpose: Michael Scherer, MICDS
All-purpose: Michael Scherer, MICDS

Graduation year: 2012

Two-way star anchored the defense at linebacker where he made 92 tackles, two sacks and four interceptions as a senior. Rushed for a team-best 1,324 yards and 24 touchdowns. Finished his four-year varsity career with 211 tackles, 3,335 yards rushing and 42 touchdowns. Signed with Missouri. Dominating presence on the defense as he recorded at least 90 tackles as a sophomore and junior. Suffered season-ending knee injury as a senior. Joined former Mizzou coach Barry Odom on staff at Arkansas.

