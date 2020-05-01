All-purpose: Sam LaPorta, Highland

Graduation year: 2019
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, LaPorta caught 68 passes for 1,457 yards and 19 touchdowns and made 80 tackles and seven interceptions as a senior. In his four varsity seasons, he caught 193 passes for 3,793 yards and 50 touchdowns and made 198 tackles and 17 interceptions. Signed with Iowa. Played in 12 games and made two starts as one of eight true freshman to play for the Hawkeyes last fall.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.