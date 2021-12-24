Co-offensive player of the year: Kevin Coleman Jr., senior, St. Mary’s

The 5-foot-11 and 175-pound Coleman had 37 receptions for 985 yards and 17 touchdowns this season to close his electric four-year varsity career. Also rushed for 435 yards and six touchdowns. Scored 29 total touchdowns to lead the Dragons to their first state championship. Named the Class 3 offensive player of the year by the Missouri Football Coaches Association. Plans to announce college commitment Jan. 8 while participating at All-American Bowl in San Antonio.