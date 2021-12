The 6-foot-2 and 200-pound Burden did things never before seen in more than 100 years of Illinois high school football as he set a state record with nine punt returns for touchdowns. Caught 71 passes for 1,190 yards and 23 touchdowns. Scored 34 total touchdowns. Handled punting and kicking duties for the Flyers. An Under-Armour All-American selection. Signed with Missouri.