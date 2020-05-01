DB: Aarion Penton, CBC

Graduation year: 2013
Made his biggest mark as receiver as he caught 99 passes for 1,738 yards and 21 touchdowns his junior and senior seasons combined. Racked up 51 tackles and made two interceptions as a junior and 23 tackles and two interceptions as a senior. Signed with Mizzou and played four seasons. Led the SEC with five interceptions as a senior and finished with 10 for his career to tie him for seventh in school history. Signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Spent the last two seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Ottawa Redbacks (2018) and Montreal Alouettes (2019).
