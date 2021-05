The 6-foot-3 and 205-pound Epps made 31 tackles in the defensive secondary. Also started at quarterback, where he passed for 489 yards, seven touchdowns and was intercepted six times. Rushed for 485 yards and three touchdowns. Averaged more than 40 yards per punt. A Class 5 first-team all-state selection at defensive back by the Missouri Football Coaches Association. Verbally committed to Oklahoma State.