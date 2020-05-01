DB: Cam Hilton, Webster Groves
0 comments

DB: Cam Hilton, Webster Groves

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Cam Hilton am.JPG

Cam Hilton, Webster Groves football

Graduation year: 2015

A two-time first-team All-Metro selection for his two-way play. Made 55 tackles, three sacks and seven interceptions at defensive back and caught 51 passes for 891 yards and 14 touchdowns at receiver. Made 63 tackles and seven interceptions as a junior and caught 54 passes for 922 yards and scored 14 total touchdowns as a junior. Made 50 tackles and picked off two passes as a sophomore. Signed with Mizzou. Played receiver as a freshman then transitioned to defensive back for next three years. Made career-high 49 tackles as a sophomore. Intercepted three passes as a senior.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports