DB: Cam Hilton, Webster Groves

Graduation year: 2015
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection for his two-way play. Made 55 tackles, three sacks and seven interceptions at defensive back and caught 51 passes for 891 yards and 14 touchdowns at receiver. Made 63 tackles and seven interceptions as a junior and caught 54 passes for 922 yards and scored 14 total touchdowns as a junior. Made 50 tackles and picked off two passes as a sophomore. Signed with Mizzou. Played receiver as a freshman then transitioned to defensive back for next three years. Made career-high 49 tackles as a sophomore. Intercepted three passes as a senior.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.