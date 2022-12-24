DB: Cameron Lester, senior, MICDS

The 6-foot-1 and 175-pound Lester had 64 tackles, eight interceptions. Class 5 first-team all-state by Missouri Football Coaches Association.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
David Kvidahl is a columnist for STL High School Sports.
