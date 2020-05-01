DB: Craig James, Edwardsville

Graduation year: 2014
A first-team All-Metro selection as a junior when he made 23 tackles and six interceptions. Followed it up with 28 tackles and four interceptions as a senior. Signed with Minnesota and played two seasons before transferring to SIU Carbondale, where he played two more seasons. Signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Made first NFL start with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019.
