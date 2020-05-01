DB: Glen Faulkner, East St. Louis
DB: Glen Faulkner, East St. Louis

Graduation year: 2011

Racked up 103 tackles and eight interceptions in junior and senior seasons combined. A two-time first-team All-Metro selection. The No. 1 rated recruit in Illinois in his class. An Army All-American Bowl selection. Signed with Kentucky. Played in two seasons but injuries ravaged his collegiate career. Missed his sophomore season with an ankle sprain and knee surgery cost him his senior season. Currently an assistant coach at Woodford County High in Versailles, Kentucky.

