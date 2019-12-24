DB: Jakailin Johnson, junior, De Smet

A 6-foot and 170-pound two-way threat, Johnson made 42 tackles and seven interceptions. A Class 6 all-state first team choice by the Missouri Football Coaches Association and a Metro Catholic Conference first-team selection.
