DB: Jakailin Johnson, senior, De Smet

Jakailin Johnson, De Smet football Signed with Ohio State. The 6-foot-1 and 177-pound Johnson made 24 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions. A Class 6 all-state first-team selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association and Missouri Media.