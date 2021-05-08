 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DB: Jakailin Johnson, senior, De Smet
0 comments

DB: Jakailin Johnson, senior, De Smet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jakailin Johnson, De Smet

Jakailin Johnson, De Smet football

Signed with Ohio State. The 6-foot-1 and 177-pound Johnson made 24 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions. A Class 6 all-state first-team selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association and Missouri Media.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports