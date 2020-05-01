DB: Jordan Cole, McCluer South-Berkeley

Graduation year: 2017
A first-team All-Metro selection and the Missouri Football Coaches Association Class 3 defensive player of the year. Made 126 tackles and two interceptions as a senior. In three years on the varsity, he made 266 total tackles and nine interceptions. Signed with Northern Illinois. Redshirted as a freshman and transitioned to linebacker where he’s made 65 tackles in two seasons.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.