DB: Jordan Cole, McCluer South-Berkeley
Graduation year: 2017

A first-team All-Metro selection and the Missouri Football Coaches Association Class 3 defensive player of the year. Made 126 tackles and two interceptions as a senior. In three years on the varsity, he made 266 total tackles and nine interceptions. Signed with Northern Illinois. Redshirted as a freshman and transitioned to linebacker where he’s made 65 tackles in two seasons.

Sports