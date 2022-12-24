DB: Kaliel Boyd, senior, St. Mary’s

The 6-foot and 204-pound Boyd made 101 tackles, four tackles for loss and tied for the area lead with 10 interceptions as Dragons won second consecutive state title. Selected as Class 4 defensive player of the year by Missouri Football Coaches Association.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
David Kvidahl is a columnist for STL High School Sports.
