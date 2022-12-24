DB: Leontre Bradford, junior, East St. Louis

The 6-foot and 185-pound Bradford made 110 tackles, three sacks and one interception while anchoring back end of the area’s best defense that allowed less than nine points per game on way to Class 6A title.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
David Kvidahl is a columnist for STL High School Sports.
